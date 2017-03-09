On Wednesday evening, PEOPLE confirmed that triple-threat superstar Jennifer Lopez is dating Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, and the planet let out a collective “OMG.”

Sure, there may be some naysayers who are not impressed with this truly epic grand slam of a romantic union. “Celebrities hook up and break up all the time,” you might be thinking, “Who’s to say that’ll last?”

We’re to say! J.Rod (A.Lo?) are going all the way—they were born to be together—and here are five sure-fire reasons why.

1. Lopez has always been Rodriguez’s “dream girl.”

Rodriguez has had a string of high profile romances with A-list ladies, including Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson, Madonna and Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki. But according to friends, he’s always had a crush on Lopez.

“A-Rod has always been taken with the beauty and personality of Jennifer Lopez,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She is his dream girl.” Don’t give up on your dreams, folks—although being a world famous athlete definitely helps.

2. Their Bronx roots run deep.

Chances are high that both Lopez and Rodriguez have been on the 6 train at some point. Jenny from the block famously hails the Castle Hill neighborhood of New York City’s Bronx borough, where her family kept a house at 2210 Blackrock Ave until 1999. (Unfortunately, the home suffered damage from fireworks in 2003.)

Rodriguez grew up across the river in the Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights, but the Bronx played host to his greatest achievements in Yankee Stadium.

3. They’re both parents to two adorable kids.

Unlike Lopez’s recent exes, Rodriguez is also a parent to two children. The legendary ball player has daughters Natasha Alexander, 12, and Ella Alexander, 8, from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.

Last year, Ella wrote an adorable “tell-all” about her dad during Parent’s Day at her school.

Ella's Parents Day assignment! ❤️ it honey. Daddy isn't 43 yet but by then, I promise I'll know how to cut an 🍎. pic.twitter.com/mFJy2oj4pV — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) May 28, 2016

Lopez gave birth to twins—son Maximilian David, and daughter, Emme Maribel—on Feb. 22 2008. The pair made their worldwide debut in PEOPLE the following month.

“The kids honestly just gave me a new direction,” the singer reflected in a recent interview with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly‘s editorial director, Jess Cagle.

“They just made me realize … what was real and what wasn’t real,” says Lopez, wiping away tears. “They just changed everything.”

4. They’re both record holders.

Rodriguez notched up a number of famous firsts over the course of his phenomenal baseball career. To this day he holds the record for most home runs by a player of Hispanic descent (696), most home runs by a New York-born player (696), most career grand slams (25), among many many others.

Lopez holds more than a couple firsts of her own. To date, she is the only female entertainer to have the top album (2001’s J.Lo) and film (The Wedding Planner) simultaneously in the United States. Her 2002 album, J to tha L-O! The Remixes has been certified as the first No. 1 remix album in the country—and let’s not forget, the iconic green Versace dress that she wore to the 2000 Grammys directly led to the creation of Google Images.

5. Their nicknames go together perfectly!

What’s in a name? Everything!

Both Lopez and Rodriguez are known across the globe by their first initial and an abbreviation of their last name. Think about it: how many other celebs have a similar moniker? Not as many as you might imagine.

And whether you prefer A. Lo or J.Rod, the combination goes together like popcorn and DVD of The Wedding Planner—that is to say, perfectly.