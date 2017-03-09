SEAN "P. DIDDY" COMBS

Lopez and Combs were music's power couple from 1999 to 2001. The rapper was by her side for some of her most iconic red carpet moments, including the sultry green Versace dress she wore to the Grammys in 2000. Lopez candidly discussed the relationship's challenges in Vibe magazine two years after the split. "It was the first time I was with someone who wasn’t faithful," she revealed. "I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin … I never caught him but I just knew. He'd say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night."