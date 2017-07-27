He has her love!

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to celebrate her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez‘s birthday on Thursday – just a few days after her own special day.

Gushing to the retired Yankees star, Lopez wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room.”

“Wishing you the best year ever my love… so excited for everything God has in store for you,” said the newly 48-year-old, adding hashtags like “#thebestisyettocome.”

Alongside the image she shared a photo of Rodriguez, who is celebrating his 42nd year.

Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room… Wishing you the best year ever my love…so excited for everything God has in store for you… #thebestisyettocome #itsyourday #mimacho #amormio❤ #happybirthday #LEO #13 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

Rodriguez shared his own image with daughters Ella Alexander, 9, and Natasha Alexander, 12, writing, “Feeling so fortunate today for having these two lil angels in my life #thankyougod #itsmybirthday #familia”

Feeling so fortunate today for having these two lil angels in my life #thankyougod #itsmybirthday #familia A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

Just one day prior, Lopez documented the duo’s New York City bike ride near the One World Trade Center building.

She wrote, “There’s no place like home…”

There's no place like home… ☀️❤️#NYC #bikerides #summertimevibes A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 26, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

RELATED: Everything We Know About Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Romance — So Far

The happy couple – who began dating in March – have been celebrating their birthdays all week, with a series of lavish cakes and a wild shindig in Miami.

A source recently told PEOPLE of the duo’s relationship, “They have almost been together for six months now, but Jen says it feels like longer.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Daughters Are Basically Twins

Of Lopez, the insider added, “She is very happy — Alex takes great care of her. She loves dating him. Their families still get along. Things are easy and fun.”