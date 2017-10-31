When Jennifer Lopez Wears A-Rod's Number and Other Fun Facts from Their Vanity Fair Cover

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez‘s love is in the details.

The couple’s Vanity Fair cover story for the December issue revealed more than the scoop on their first date and why Rodriguez says they’re “very much twins” — it also provided a glimpse into their personal lives.

What fun facts did we learn about J-Rod? Read on.

1. Rodriguez Has His Girl’s Back During Her Shows

The 48-year-old singer gives a small nod to her former athlete boyfriend at her All I Have residency in Las Vegas — but it could easily go unnoticed to an untrained eye. Lopez sports a sequined baseball jersey for a segment of the performance, and the tribute goes one step further.

“If you look closely, you’ll see what number she’s wearing on her jersey,” Rodriguez says, pointing out that she’s rocking number 13, which he wore as part of the New York Yankees.

2. A-Rod Carries a Notebook Everywhere He Goes. Really, Everywhere.

Rodriguez, 42, isn’t some dumb jock. The former baseball star carries a notebook with him — always.

Hedge-fund billionaire Marc Lasry told the magazine, “What’s interesting about Alex is that he’s a sponge. He really wants to learn.”

Mary Callahan Erdoes, the C.E.O. of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management, echoed the sentiment, saying that from conferences on Brexit to a meeting with a hedge-fund manager, he’s trying to learn.

“You might be expecting something different, but from the first day, he had his notebook out,” she said. “He’s incredibly curious and serious. There’s no nonsense and no pomp and circumstance.”

3. Lopez Likes the Simple Things in Life

While she owns the stage, screen and red carpet, Rodriguez reveals that Lopez is happiest when she’s relaxing at home donning pajamas and eating chocolate-chip cookies with friends.

“She rarely drinks. She tries to get at least eight hours of sleep,” he said. “That helps explain why she’s so beautiful.”

4. They’re Happy Sharing the Spotlight

While at a premiere event Shark Tank, in which Rodriguez guest starred as the first-ever Latino shark this season, Lopez was asked if it was odd to not be the center of attention for the event.

“Noooo,” she told reporters. “I like it. Because I’m out there enough. Some people, it wouldn’t work — they can’t stand not being the one in the spotlight. But not us.”

5. They Have Reminders of Their Families Everywhere

The couple have been merging their families together — including Lopez’s 9-year-old twins Max and Emme and Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9. And their house reflects that: pictures of their four children as one family are all around.

Lopez and Rodriguez also said they would text each other the hashtag #bloodinbloodout early in their relationship, a reminder of family bonds after the 1993 Mexican gangster film.