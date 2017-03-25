JLo and A-Rod Hit Bel Air for Low-key Dinner Date

Don’t be fooled by the Rolls-Royce that they got — Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were just out for a low-key dinner date on Friday night.

The couple were spotted leaving the Hotel Bel-Air in California, late in the evening, squeezing into the back of the luxury vehicle after their two-hour meal.

The Shade of Blue actress, 47, wore her signature gold hoop earrings to accessorize her light ensemble. Her blonde and brown hair, meanwhile, was worn down for her evening out on the town.

Rodriguez, 41, wore a black wool coat and matching shirt.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month that the two “have been dating for a few weeks.”

The romance reveal followed the retired Yankees star’s February split from Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki, and news that Lopez and former fling Drake “were never that serious.”

According to an industry insider, the pair “have known each other for years, but the timing wasn’t right” for the couple — who were first photographed more than a decade ago at a Yankees game when they were both married to other people (she to Marc Anthony and he to Cynthia Scurtis).

Added the insider: “Things are different now” — with the couple bonding over their strong work ethic and kids. Lopez has 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, while Rodriguez is a dad to two daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8.

“He loves family and so does she,” a source who knows both stars later told PEOPLE, “For Jennifer, family comes first.”

Since reports first surfaced, J-Rod (as fans have named them) have been inseparable.

They had a romantic Bahamas getaway, staying at private resort located on Great Guana Cay. They also spent time together in Miami, where they were spotted working out together and dining at exclusive South Beach eateries.

JLo even took the time to hang out with members of Alex Rodriguez‘s family — including the former baseball pro’s sister, Susy Dunand, who posted smiling photos of the two on Instagram.