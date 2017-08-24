Say Cheese! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have Adorable Selfie-Shoot on Shades of Blue Set

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are picture perfect!

J. Lo and A-Rod were all smiles on Wednesday as they posed for a few selfies on the New York City set of the actress’ NBC show Shades of Blue. Lopez, 48, sat perched on her beau’s lap as they both served fierce looks for the camera.

Lopez and the 42-year-old, former baseball pro smiled and laughed during the impromptu photoshoot. The love birds took the shots while the singer was on her lunch break from filming the overnight scene.

It seems the stars just couldn’t seem to part ways after spending a romantic weekend together. Lopez shared an Instagram photo of herself cuddling close to Rodriguez, writing, “our weekends … 🌺🌺🌺. Now back to work!!”

The stars have been inseparable since they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala. From family hangouts and trips to Miami to sweet selfies and workout sessions, J-Rod is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s favorite couples.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in March that stars “have been dating for a few weeks.” The athlete confirmed their relationship status during an appearance on The View, saying, “We’re having a great time. She’s an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met, and also an incredible mother.”

Earlier this week, J-Rod opted for a sweet couples workout. Lopez even climbed on Rodriguez’s back for some push-ups, as seen in a video montage — set to Notorious B.I.G’s “Hypnotize” — posted by the retired Yankees player.

Along with workout routines and selfie sessions, the stars have also built up quite the family unit since they began dating.

“He loves family and so does she,” a source who knows both Lopez and the retired baseball star told PEOPLE, “For Jennifer, family comes first.”

In June, Lopez shared an Instagram photo of herself and the athlete with their kids enjoying some pool time. And in April, the happy couple took their kids to the Dominican Republic over Easter weekend.