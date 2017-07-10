How A-Rod’s Relationship with J.Lo Is Different for the Athlete: ‘This Is Another Level,’ Says Source

J-Rod is going strong.

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the town in Miami, where the athlete is in town for work commitments surrounding the MLB All-Star game.

On Sunday night, Rodriguez, 41, was accompanied by Lopez, 47, as he hosted a dinner at Prime 112 for a group of friends from Fox Sports, including Joe Buck, Frank Thomas and John Smoltz. Guests dined on steak (for Rodriguez) and sea bass (for Lopez), as well as fried Oreos and sipped on D’Usse Cognac.

“They were celebrating the All-Star game in Alex’s hometown,” says a source about the couple. “Jennifer was talking baseball with the boys.”

After dinner, the duo headed to the 1 Hotel South Beach for New Era’s MLB All-Star party. According to an onlooker, the couple ducked into the exclusive bash via a private entrance and were brought directly to a VIP room.

Jetting between Miami and New York, the couple — who first stepped out publicly in March — are “doing great,” adds the source. “They are incredibly happy.”

According to the source, Lopez is on “another level” for Rodriguez when compared to his past girlfriends. “She’s amazing. She comes to this dinner and there are 20 people there, a lot of sports celebs and big guys in the business, and she can sit right down with them and start talking sports,” says the source. “She loves baseball.”