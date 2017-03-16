J-Rod Hits the Gym! New Couple J.Lo and A-Rod Workout Together in Miami

After a four-day trip to the Bahamas, new couple J-Rod worked off their vacation in Miami.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted working out together at a private gym in Miami on Wednesday. The Shades of Blue actress, 47, was seen wearing the same neon yellow scoop neck sports bra she wore during her exercise session in the Bahamas. The retired Yankees star, 41, entered the gym separately after parking the car and met his girlfriend inside.

“He is adamant that his woman be fit and work hard at it, and this is not even an issue with Lopez, who is beyond gorgeous and works to stay that way,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

For all the details on J-Rod’s hot new romance, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

According to an industry insider, the pair “have known each other for years, but the timing wasn’t right” for the couple, who were first photographed more than a decade ago at a Yankees game when they were both married to other people (she to Marc Anthony and he to Cynthia Scurtis). Adds the insider: “Things are different now.”

The pair have bonded over their strong work ethic and kids — Lopez has 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, while Rodriguez is a dad to two daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8.

FROM COINAGE: 4 Ways to Work Out Without Killing Your Wallet

“She finds him very sexy and masculine. There is definitely a strong physical attraction,” a separate source shared to PEOPLE. “They are still getting to know each other.”