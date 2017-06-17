J-Rod Spotted ‘Laughing and Walking Hand-in-Hand’ During Romantic Weekend in Paris

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have taken their romance to the perfect place: Paris!

The famous lovebirds were spotted in the City of Light Saturday, taking in famous sites like the Louvre, which Rodriguez shared snaps from on his Instagram story.

An observer tells PEOPLE that Lopez, 47, and the retired baseball pro, 41, also did some shopping at a Chanel boutique on the Avenue Montaigne and a men’s shirtmaker near the Champs-Élysées.

“They were close to each other. No sign of any strain between them,” the observer says, likely referring to recent cheating rumors that insiders squashed earlier this month. “They were laughing and walking hand-in-hand.”

Paris wasn’t the only stop on the duo’s European vacation. On Wednesday night, they hit a casino in Monaco before heading off to La Chèvre d’or restaurant in Èze, France, for dinner.

“She knows the south of France very well,” the observer says of the World of Dance executive producer and lead judge. “She showed [Rodriguez] Monaco, Antibes/Cannes and St. Tropez. She seemed to be showing him places she loves.”

The romantic getaway seems to put to rest any and all rumors of tension between the pair — which a source close to Lopez told PEOPLE recently are completely misguided.

“Jennifer knows what’s going on. Alex has been very honest,” the source said. “She doesn’t believe he has gone behind her back since they started dating. They both have a past. Jennifer is focused on now and her future with Alex. She isn’t going to let someone from Alex’s past ruin what she has with him.”

Continued the source, “Jennifer has never felt more loved and taken care of than with Alex. He is her biggest fan. He supports and encourages her every day. She has nothing but amazing things to say about him.”