Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Cute — and Charitable — During Fundraiser Date Night

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez‘s romance is the gift that keeps on giving — literally.

On Monday night Lopez, 48, and the 42-year-old retired MLB pro headed to a lavish dinner to benefit the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

The stars were all smiles as they stood on the podium at the event, with Rodriguez revealing that he, Lopez and others seated at their table would donate a total $1 million to the cause.

Lopez wore a form-fitting, off-white dress for the occasion, while Rodriguez sported a simple black suit with a black and white tie.

RELATED: J.Lo and A-Rod Are Moving in Together! “They Are Very Excited About Their Future,” Says Source

Other stars at the event included Jennifer Hudson and Whoopi Goldberg.

From ice cream outings with their children, to some PDA on Lopez’s set, the love birds haven’t been able to get enough of each other since they began dating earlier this year.

J-Rod also just appeared in a sultry Vanity Fair cover story for the magazine’s December issue and nearly broke the internet with their striking couple photos.

Earlier this month, sources confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that the love birds are planning to move in together.

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Reveal The Hilarious Story Behind Their First Date!

The Shades of Blue actor recently listed her N.Y.C. home for $27 million, and the stars “looking for an apartment together for the whole family,” a source close to Lopez said.

Since they began dating in February, the entertainer and former athlete have worked to merge their families together — including Lopez’s 9-year-old twins Max and Emme and Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9.

“They will invest together in a new home when they find the perfect one,” the source added. “They are starting to make more financial decisions together. It’s nice for Jennifer to be with a man who has his own money and spends it wisely.”