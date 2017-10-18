J.Lo and A-Rod Are Moving in Together! ‘They Are Very Excited About Their Future,’ Says Source

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are taking their relationship to the next level.

Amid planning their disaster-relief telecast and concert and raising a total of $35 million for hurricane victims over the last few weeks, the couple have also been busy house hunting together, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.

The Shades of Blue star, 48, recently listed her N.Y.C. home for $27 million, and the couple are now “looking for an apartment together for the whole family,” says a source close to Lopez.

Since they began dating in February, the entertainer and the retired athlete and businessman, 42, have worked to merge their families together — including Lopez’s 9-year-old twins Max and Emme and Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9.

“They will invest together in a new home when they find the perfect one,” says the source. “They are starting to make more financial decisions together. It’s nice for Jennifer to be with a man who has his own money and spends it wisely.”

The couple’s relationship is currently stronger than ever, and “Jennifer is truly the happiest she has ever been,” adds the source. “They really just complement each other and make each other better people. She thinks the world of Alex and is very excited about their future together.”

Aside from bonding over their commitment as parents, JRod have also connected over their common goal of making the world a better place.

After personally raising $26 million in corporate pledges and donations prior to their One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief event, the couple also helped raise another $9 million on the night of the event.

“They are equally passionate about different causes and charities,” says the source. “Jennifer has been upset about the Puerto Rico situation. She knew she had to help. Alex has been very supportive and encouraging.”

Adds a friend of the couple: “They are similar in that they are the embodiment of working towards your dreams.”