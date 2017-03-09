Is This the Exact Moment Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez First Met? (Marc Anthony Was There Too!)

What a difference 12 years makes!

On Wednesday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been “dating for a few weeks.” While the news came as a surprise to fans, the superstar — who was most recently linked to Drake — and the Yankees legend actually go way back … to May 21, 2005.

The “Shades of Blue” singer is a diehard Yankees fan, so it’s safe to say she’s been a longtime fan of Rodriguez, 41, who played on the team for 10 years.

On that fateful day 12 years ago, however, Lopez, 47, attended the Yankees game alongside her then-husband Marc Anthony, 48, who was rooting for the Mets.

Luckily for all future J-Rod shippers, what appears to be the first time the hot new couple crossed paths was captured on camera. As both teams geared up to play some ball at the Shea Stadium in Queens, Lopez — with a huge smile on her face — was snapped shaking hands with Rodriguez.

She and Anthony — who was scheduled to throw out the first pitch at the Subway Series Game — also posed for a photo with the sportsman, who married at the time to Cynthia Scurtis (the pair split in 2008).

In another photo, Lopez and Anthony — who were just one year into their decade-long marriage — were photographed standing next to Rodriguez as they sang the national anthem.

Though Rodriguez and Lopez certainly had no idea what the future held for them then, it turns out Rodriguez has always been charmed by the entertainer.

“A-Rod has always been taken with the beauty and personality of Jennifer Lopez,” a source told previously told PEOPLE about what attracted him to Lopez. “She is his dream girl.”