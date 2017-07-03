Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez can’t decide who’s got it better.

“I feel really lucky right now,” gushed Lopez of her boyfriend while chatting with Extra about her upcoming new single “Ni Tu Ni Yo.”

Shown a recent interview Rodriguez gave to the outlet in which he said, “[Lopez] really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met,” the singer responded, “I mean, I feel the same way about him.”

She said, “He’s a loving father. He’s a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me. He’s caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be.”

Lopez, 47, said she’s “excited about life” and for “people to get to see who [Rodriguez] really is,” through things like his new gig on Shark Tank.

The happy couple went public with their relationship in March, and have been busy spending time together with their respective children – her 9-year-old twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, and 41-year-old Rodriguez’s daughters: 9-year-old Ella Alexander and Natasha Alexander, 12.

“The kids are all great,” Lopez told Extra. “He has two beautiful girls, I have my beautiful twins and we just all get along great.”