Why J-Rod’s Romance Could Go the Distance: ‘They’re Happier in a Relationship Than Playing the Field,’ Says Source

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are deep in the honeymoon period of their new romance, but their pals think there’s true potential for a successful relationship.

Over the weekend, J-Rod flew to the Bahamas for a quick romantic getaway at the Baker’s Bay Gold & Ocean Club. After returning from the trip, the entertainer seemed “very happy,” a Lopez source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

According to an industry insider, the pair “have known each other for years, but the timing wasn’t right” for the couple, who were first photographed more than a decade ago at a Yankees game when they were both married to other people (she to Marc Anthony and he to Cynthia Scurtis). Adds the insider: “Things are different now.”

The stars have bonded over their strong work ethic and kids — Lopez has 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, while Rodriguez is a dad to two daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8 — and “are still getting to know each other,” says the Lopez source.

And not surprisingly, they also have a “strong physical attraction,” adds the Lopez source. “She finds him very sexy and masculine.”

Though the Shades of Blue star is “being cautious” because of the sportsman’s “ladies’ man” reputation, a mutual friend says ultimately they’re on the same page when it comes to relationships.

“J.Lo and A-Rod are each happier in a relationship than playing the field,” says the friend. “He is fun and kind and she loves a strong man who works hard like she does. The partnership is perfect.”