Jennifer Lopez Liked This Photo of Alex Rodriguez Hours Before News of Their Relationship Broke

Jennifer Lopez is really into her new beau.

The singer liked a photo Alex Rodriguez posted on Instagram on Wednesday, just hours before it was revealed the two superstars were dating.

I’m excited to continue working with the @FOXSports family. It’ll be great to get back on the set with the guys for the regular season and postseason, especially the All-Star Game in my hometown of Miami. (📸: @nytimes) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Mar 8, 2017 at 7:08am PST

The Shades of Blue star, who follows him on Instagram, has liked several of the former baseball player’s posts on the social media app, especially photos where he appears with his daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8.

Rodriguez has yet to follow the “Get Right” singer on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Dating

A source confirmed the relationship to PEOPLE, saying the two “have been dating for a few weeks.”

“She seems excited,” a source close to Lopez told PEOPLE. “He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.”

A rep for Rodriguez had no comment while a rep for Lopez has yet to comment.

Rodriguez, 41, recently ended his relationship with Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki in February after dating for just under a year. He has previously dated Kate Hudson andCameron Diaz, among other high profile A-listers.

Meanwhile, Lopez broke things off with Drake after a source who knows both of the entertainers told PEOPLE it was never an official relationship.

Even though Lopez is in a new relationship, she revealed in a recent appearance on The Real that her children, twins Max and Emme, 9, are her main priority.

“You know, they’re always first,” Lopez says in the clip. “When you put them first, then everybody else understands the hierarchy.”