J-Rod is officially happening!

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in March that Jennifer Lopez and retired MLB pro Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez “have been dating for a few weeks.” The athlete also most recently confirmed their relationship status during an appearance on The View.

The romance reveal followed Rodriguez’s February split from Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki, and news that Lopez and former fling Drake “were never that serious.”

Below, all the details we know so far about the new power couple on the block.

They’re Instagram official.

#saturdayvibes A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 8, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

The singer teased fans with a sneaky-sweet pic of the pair lounging on the couch. “They were happy to spend a quiet Saturday at home before going for a late dinner,” a source told PEOPLE. “Jennifer is still very happy. All she talks about is A-Rod. She loves dating him.”

Their kids have hung out together.

Lopez and Rodriguez’s new romance is in full swing — and there are no signs of it slowing down. The pair’s children — her 9-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony; his daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, with ex Cynthia Scurtis — have already met each other.

“It’s always unpredictable when you try to merge two families with young kids, but so far so good,” a source told PEOPLE. “The kids have all spent time together, and everyone is getting along.”

He has already met Lopez’s mom.

The pair was spotted out and about in New York City on April 3, dressed casually and joined by Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez — proving once more that things are getting serious between the new couple. “Jennifer’s family is excited about her dating him. They think she finally scored,” said a Lopez source, adding that meeting the parents “is of course a big deal but a natural step … She is spending time with his family, too.”

Rodriguez says Lopez is “an amazing, amazing girl.”

For the first time since the couple were spotted together, the former Yankee addressed his relationship with the performer. “It’s obvious,” Rodriguez told the ladies of The View. “We’re having a great time, she’s an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.”

Lopez was first “cautious” with the retired Yankees player.

Lopez, who is no stranger to high-profile relationships, initially played it safe with the Yankees legend.

“She seems excited,” a source close to the Shades of Blue actress previously told PEOPLE. “He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.”

They are “getting more serious.”

Things soon changed for the budding pair when an insider shared that Lopez and Rodriguez may be taking things to the next level. “They are definitely getting more serious. A-Rod flew to L.A. before the weekend to be with Jennifer. She was ecstatic to see him,” a Lopez source told PEOPLE. “When apart, they speak every day. It’s like they can’t get enough of each other.”

They both prioritize family first.

Rodriguez is dad to daughters Natasha Alexander, 12, and Ella Alexander, 8, from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, while Lopez shares 9-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“You know, they’re always first,” Lopez said of her children during a recent co-host stint on The Real. “When you put them first, then everybody else understands the hierarchy.”

Me and this beautiful lil marshmallow… #shesstillacoconut #mamasbabygirl #luckyme A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 3, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

A source who knows both stars later told PEOPLE, “He loves family and so does she. For Jennifer, family comes first.”

The singer is definitely paying attention to Rodriguez’s daddy duty, and has liked a number of his Instagram pictures featuring his daughters.

Saturday afternoon with my girls #daddysgirls A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:17pm PST

Lopez is the baseball legend’s “dream girl.”

One thing you might actually have in common with the famous athlete? A longtime crush on the “Jenny from the Block” singer. “A-Rod has always been taken with the beauty and personality of Jennifer Lopez,” an insider told PEOPLE. “She is his dream girl.”

Rodriguez may have first felt sparks with Lopez way back in 2005, when the diehard Yankees fan and then-husband Marc Anthony attended a game at Shea Stadium. There, the pair were photographed shaking hands and standing next to each other during the national anthem.

They’ve enjoyed fun in the sun together.

Lopez, along with her twins, recently flew to Miami, where Rodriguez lives.



After Miami, the pair headed even further south to the Bahamas. Lopez was spotted fitting in a beach workout during the trip.

They may not be ready to be too public yet.

While in the Bahamas, Lopez shared a selfie that appeared to show her cuddling up to her new man — only to delete it from her Instagram story moments later, perhaps after deciding she isn’t ready to go social media official just yet.

In the picture, A-Rod appeared to nuzzle her ear while hiding behind her hair.