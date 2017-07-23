It’s Leo Season! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Get a Head Start on Their Birthdays

For J-Rod, the birthday festivities can’t begin soon enough!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez stepped out on Saturday for a sweet date in early celebration of their birthdays.

“Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos 🇩🇴🇵🇷 #305,” Rodriguez, who turns 42 on July 27, wrote alongside a shot of himself dressed to the nines next to an equally fabulous Lopez.

The “Get Right” singer reposted the photo, using the same caption as she gears up for her 48th birthday on Monday.

Ni tu Ni yo ❤️ #preshowpic A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 30, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

The outing marks the first birthday celebration the love birds have shared since they began dating earlier this year.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in March that Lopez and Rodriguez “have been dating for a few weeks.”

Weekend in Paris ❤️#thankfulandgrateful A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 16, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

The retired baseball pro confirmed their relationship status during an appearance on The View, and the lovebirds made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala.

Since then, they’ve been spotted spending time together with their children – her 9-year-old twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, and his daughters: 9-year-old Ella Alexander and Natasha Alexander, 12.

“Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I’ve ever met. She’s the hardest working lady and, you know, I grew up with a single mother. I have two daughters,” Rodriguez recently told Entertainment Tonight.

“I like that for my daughters and Jennifer is the role model.”

The couple’s romance reveal came just days after news broke that Rodriguez and Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki had called it quits. Meanwhile, sources said that Lopez and former fling Drake “were never that serious.”

“We’re having a great time. She’s an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met, and also an incredible mother,” Rodriguez shared on The View.