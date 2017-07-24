Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Continue Their Joint Birthday Weekend with Romantic Dinner Date

Since just three days separate their birthdays, there’s room for three times the celebrations!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez continued their weekend of birthday fun in Miami by stepping out for a romantic dinner. The dolled-up duo smiled as they headed out after dining at the Prime 112 restaurant on Sunday.

The singer, who turned 48 on Monday, turned heads in a stunning white ensemble. She paired a revealing tank top with high-waisted palazzo pants, accessorizing with a white handbag and delicate jewelry.

Her beau looked dashing in a white button-down shirt sans tie and a navy blazer.

The couple dubbed “J-Rod” started their birthday celebrations on Saturday. Before taking over the dance floor at a party, they shared their killer ensembles for the evening out on social media.

“Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos 🇩🇴🇵🇷 #305,” Rodriguez, who turns 42 on July 27, wrote alongside a shot of himself dressed to the nines next to an equally fabulous Lopez in a Bao Tranchi dress.

The “Get Right” singer reposted the photo, using the same caption.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in March that Lopez and Rodriguez “have been dating for a few weeks.”

The retired baseball pro confirmed their relationship status during an appearance on The View, and the lovebirds made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala.

Since then, they’ve been spotted spending time together with their children – her 9-year-old twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, and his daughters: 9-year-old Ella Alexander and Natasha Alexander, 12.

A source previously revealed to PEOPLE that Lopez is on “another level” for Rodriguez when compared to his past girlfriends. “She’s amazing. She comes to this dinner and there are 20 people there, a lot of sports celebs and big guys in the business, and she can sit right down with them and start talking sports,” added the source. “She loves baseball.”

And the singer is equally as smitten with the former New York Yankees star.

“I feel really lucky right now,” Lopez told Extra. “He’s a loving father. He’s a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me. He’s caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be.”