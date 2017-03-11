J-Rod Takes the Bahamas! New Couple JLo and A-Rod Vacation in the Caribbean Following Stop in Miami

If you’re in Miami anyway, you might as well go to the Bahamas.

That was the likely mantra on the minds of new couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who took their romance south this weekend, a source tells PEOPLE.

Page Six reports that the duo headed to the Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club after arriving early Saturday morning. Located on Great Guana Cay about 200 miles off the coast of Florida, the private resort offers club-owned watercraft vehicles, a state-of-the art fitness area, a luxurious spa and much more.

The couple were both in Miami Friday. Lopez, 47, was spotted boarding a plane with her twins Max and Emme, 9, that day, while Rodriguez spoke at the Global Forum Miami event for the Wharton School of Business.

While no social-media snaps of the couple have surfaced from their respective accounts, Rodriguez — who recently split from Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki — shared an Instagram photo of himself speaking at the Miami event Friday.

“I enjoyed speaking with my friend Bobby Turner, at the Global Forum Miami event for the Wharton School of Business. Thank you for having me! #GlobalForumMiami,” the retired baseball pro, 41, captioned the shot.

The romantic jaunt is likely one of many to come, as Rodriguez — himself a parent of two to daughters Ella Alexander, 8½, and Natasha Alexander, 12 — seems smitten with the actress and singer.

“A-Rod has always been taken with the beauty and personality of Jennifer Lopez,” a source recently told PEOPLE of the Yankees legend. “She is his dream girl.”