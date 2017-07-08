Three Bronx Bombers! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Visit Aaron Judge at Yankee Stadium

Jennifer Lopez is back in the Bronx — and this time, she’s got one of the neighborhood’s biggest stars with her!

The “Jenny from the Block” singer and boyfriend/former Yankee Alex Rodriguez made a trip to New York City’s Yankee Stadium on Friday, where the Bronx Bombers played the Milwaukee Brewers.

While the Yankees lost the game 9-4, J-Rod were still all smiles as they smiled alongside Yankee outfielder Aaron Judge, 25, in a photo shared to Lopez’s Instagram page.

Nautrally, Lopez looked fly — pairing a faded ripped jeans with a light blue double-breasted blazer and white tank. The 47-year-old accessorized her look with hoop earrings and a bold ring, while wearing her hair pulled back.

Rodriguez, 41, wore khaki pants a blue button-down shirt — rocking a pair of dark shades. Judge kept the Yankees’ signature pinstripe uniform pants and navy cap on, with a baseball T-shirt on.

Friday was a big day for Lopez, as her new song, “Ni Tú Ni Yo,” dropped on Spotify.

She celebrated the summer jam release by snapping pictures of a billboard advertising the song by New York’s Penn Station.

New music Friday!! #NITUNIYO @spotify #pennstation #NYC #summerjam A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

“Ni Tú Ni Yo” — which translates into “Not You, Not Me” — is the second single off of Lopez’s highly anticipated second Spanish language album, due out this fall. She performed her first single “Mirate” at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in April.

“The song is really about when love takes you by surprise — ‘Ni Tú Ni Yo,’ ‘Not You, Not Me’ really expected this to happen, you know?” she told Extra. “That’s what it’s about, it’s one of those things that when love comes, it just comes, it doesn’t announce itself, and then it just takes over — ha! — you know what I mean? That’s what the song is about, which is why I love it so much.”

Could it be about her sizzling romance with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez? That’s what fans are guessing. After all, the couple have been hot and heavy since they started dating in March — going on vacations together, walking the red carpet hand-in-hand, and even gushing about one another in the press.

“Jennifer is still on cloud nine. She has never seemed happier and loves sharing her life with Alex,” a Lopez source told PEOPLE. “He often gives her gifts with handwritten notes. It’s a very romantic relationship.”

And there’s no jealousy there either, with Rodriguez supporting Lopez’s work with ex-husband Marc Anthony on her Spanish album. “Alex admires and supports how hard she works,” an insider told PEOPLE. “They share this amazing respect for each other.”