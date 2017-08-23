Jennifer Lawrence's Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Couldn't Be Gushier about Her Acting

Though Darren Aronofsky is hoping to keep all details of mother!, his creeptastic-looking upcoming thriller, secret, there is one thing he wants known — Jennifer Lawrence does the best acting of her career in it.

While the director is keeping audiences in the dark about the details of mother!, which opens Sept. 15, he’s happily gushing about his leading actress and current girlfriend. Aronofsky, 48, talked to Vulture about trusting Lawrence, 27, to bring his vision to life and how much she surprised him with her ability on set.

“During the big climax of the movie…she really went there,” he said. “The producers were freaking out. We had to sort of calm it down and then go for it again. And the thing is, there’s so much ability there that somehow she can summon it again and again.”

The director added that Lawrence “hyperventilated and also kind of threw a rib out” (Lawrence told Vogue she dislocated the rib) while filming the thriller. It was a performance he wasn’t sure he’d get out of her after seeing how relaxed she was while they rehearsed with Javier Bardem, who plays Lawrence’s husband in the film.

Aronofsky said the three of them spent months rehearsing the film before shooting in a warehouse in Brooklyn.

“I think there were a lot of things that the script asked that I have never seen her do, so I was trying to figure out how we were going to get there,” he said. “And during the rehearsals, she was very, very relaxed…I really didn’t get to know the character until we started shooting, and she showed up.”

Lawrence in mother!

Aronofsky and Lawrence began dating last September shortly after wrapping mother! “When I saw the movie, I was reminded all over again how brilliant he is,” Lawrence recently told Vogue of Aronofsky. “For the past year, I’ve been dealing with him as just a human.” She also praised his directness: “I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I’m never confused with him.”

The director was previously in a nine-year relationship with actress Rachel Weisz (the two have a son, 11-year-old Henry), before they broke up in 2010. Lawrence dated X-Men costar Nicholas Hoult from 2010 to 2014 and was later linked to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for a year before breaking up in summer 2015.