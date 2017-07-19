Jennifer Lawrence Had to Throw Up During Olivia Wilde's 1984 on Broadway: Report

Jennifer Lawrence had a memorable experience at a Broadway showing of 1984 — but not for the right reasons.

The Oscar winner reportedly became sick during the hit show’s performance and had to leave her seat to throw up, according to Page Six.

But although the intense Olivia Wilde-led play has led to physical reactions among some audience members, the outlet reports that Lawrence was just dealing with an unfortunate stomach flu.

“She caught the stomach flu from her nephews,” a friend of the actress told Page Six.

The Hunger Games actress, 26, is just the latest audience member to get sick during the stage adaptation of George Orwell’s classic novel. Wilde even tweeted well wishes back in May after four people fainted during the show.

Thank you! Sending my love to those 4 people who fainted in the audience. Warning: this is not your grandma's Broadway. Hope all are ok! https://t.co/zn8s5hSr0s — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 25, 2017

“Thank you! Sending my love to those 4 people who fainted in the audience,” the actress wrote. “Warning: this is not your grandma’s Broadway. Hope all are ok!”

The show’s torture scenes, blackouts and loud noises have been unsettling for spectators. And they’re not the only ones feeling the intensity — the cast has had several injuries during the show’s run.

Wilde not only broke her tailbone and busted her lip during her Broadway debut, she also broke her costar Tom Sturridge’s nose last month.