Jennifer Lawrence Gets Political As She Says Current Hurricanes Are 'Mother Nature's Wrath'

As she promotes her new horror thriller mother!, Jennifer Lawrence is speaking out about what she really finds disturbing.

The 27-year-old Oscar winner told the U.K.’s Channel 4 News that recent political developments in America have left her worried about the state of the country.

“It’s scary. It’s this new language that’s forming that I don’t even recognize,” the actress said. “It’s really polarizing and upsetting. I’ve heard things and seen things on TV in my own country that devastate me and make me sick. It’s just really confusing.”

Lawrence also admitted that it was hard promoting the movie while hurricanes Harvey and Irma wrecked havoc in America and the Caribbean.

“It’s also scary to know that climate change is due to human activity and we continue to ignore it,” she said. “You’re watching these hurricanes now and it’s hard…not to feel Mother Nature’s wrath.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence & Director Darren Aronofsky Are ‘Getting Serious’

She added that the recent election was “startling” and that, unlike the current political climate, she doesn’t find President Donald Trump confusing. “I think I know exactly what he is,” she said.

Lawrence has recently become more politically outspoken. The actress campaigned for Hillary Clinton through FaceTime before the election. (Her boyfriend and mother! director Darren Aronofsky was also a Clinton supporter — he was spotted on Election Day at Duke University with Lawrence chiming in via FaceTime on his phone, urging students to vote for the former secretary of state.)

Lawrence later wrote an emotional essay after Trump’s win expressing her outrage about the election results and calling on others to channel their frustrations in a positive, constructive manner.

“Do not let this defeat you — let this enrage you!” she wrote. “Let it motivate you! Let this be the fire you didn’t have before. If you are an immigrant, if you are a person of color, if you are LGBTQ+, if you are a woman — don’t be afraid, be loud!”’

mother! hits theater Sept. 15.