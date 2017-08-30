Inside Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky’s Romance A Year Later: Will It Last?

Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky, have a lot to celebrate.

Along with their movie mother! coming out Sept. 15 (she stars, he directs), the couple is coming up on one of year of dating.

“They have a very good relationship that is serious in the sense that they are on the same wavelength,” a source close to Lawrence tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They respect each other in the most important ways and have many of the same interests.”

The Oscar-winning actress, 27, and the filmmaker, 48, were first spotted together enjoying lunch last August after working on the drama where they met, and are expected to make their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival, where mother! will premiere on Sept. 5.

“She is comfortable with him and in awe of his brilliance and talent,” the Lawrence source says.

Lawrence and Javier Bardem in mother!

However, the source says that Lawrence and Aronofsky’s 21-year age gap could spell trouble down the line: “There is a huge age difference and that could get in the way of things moving forward.”

A second insider agrees the pair are enjoying their romance, but may not last for the long haul. “They are suitably paired and intellectually stimulating to each other. They’re both offbeat, and that is a good thing for now,” the source says. “But they’re not serious like the next step is engagement.”

A Lawrence pal, however, says the actress is “the happiest she has been with a guy” and agrees the duo are “serious about each other.”

“She spends time with Darren’s son and has no problems with the fact that Darren is older or is a dad,” says the pal. “Her friends think this relationship could last more so than any other she’s been in.”

For the most part, both Lawrence and Aronofsky — dad to 11-year-old Henry with ex Rachel Weisz — are focused on work.

“She and Darren are happy and see each other as often as possible,” says the first source.