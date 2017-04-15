Jennifer Garner Visits a Cat Café in Her First Public Appearance Since Officially Filing for Divorce

It was business as usual for Jennifer Garner on Saturday as she made her first public outing since she and Ben Affleck jointly filed for divorce earlier this week.

The actress was spotted leaving Crumbs & Whiskers, a cat café in Los Angeles where patrons can mingle with furry felines while drinking coffee.

On Thursday, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple had officially filed for divorce nearly two years after they announced their separation.

Garner and Affleck filed the documents together and are both seeking joint legal and physical custody of their three kids. The date of separation, as well as the division of property and any spousal support, is still to be determined.

As PEOPLE previously reported, the couple continue to live together in the Los Angeles area despite making their split official. Affleck has been living in a guest house on the couple’s property.

“They are figuring out what to do” about their future living arrangements,” the source said. “For now, they are all living together. One thing they agree on — the kids will stay at the family house. Jen and Ben will focus on making things as smoothly as possible for the kids. It’s all about what’s best for them.”

As for how they’re weathering the divorce filing, another source adds that it was a “normal day” for the family.

“The kids went to school as usual, Jen and Ben took turns with drop-off and pick-up,” the second source told PEOPLE. “Ben spent alone time with Violet after school. They went for ice cream in Santa Monica.”

The family “all stayed in last night” after news of the divorce broke, added the source.

Affleck and Garner, both 44, have continued to live together since their June 2015 separation and closely co-parent their three children — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. Affleck returned to the family home after completing treatment for alcohol addiction earlier this year.

As for Garner, she has a major milestone to look forward next week — on Monday, the actress will turn 45.