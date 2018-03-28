Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez and More to Speak at WE Day California Next Month

Jennifer Aniston is returning to the spotlight for a great cause.

The 49-year-old actress —who announced her separation from actor Justin Theroux, 46, in February — is making her first public appearance since the news at WE Day California on April 19, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Aniston will be joined onstage at The Forum in Inglewood by pal Selena Gomez, Morgan Freeman, Lily Collins, March for Our Lives organizers Jackie Corin and Cameron Kasky, Dierks Bentley and more at the event, which will be hosted by John Stamos and Jenna Ortega.

Jennifer Aniston Steve Granitz/WireImage

“I’m constantly inspired by the determination in every single student at WE Day — the energy they bring is unforgettable,” says Gomez, who is a longtime supporter of WE Day and hosted the event last year. “This is my sixth WE Day and I can’t wait to share words of encouragement with thousands of young leaders who have accomplished so much worth celebrating. This generation is changing the world and I’m humbled to be a part of this special day with them.”

Selena Gomez JB Lacroix/WireImage

Others set to speak and perform at the annual youth empowerment event include DVSN, Sofia Carson, The Chainsmokers, Lonnie Chavis, Monique Coleman, Jordan Fisher, Connor Franta, Lizzy Greene, Winnie Harlow, Olivia Holt, Lele Pons, Jessie Reyez, Nicole Richie, Kelly Sawyer, Drew Scott, Martin Sheen, Lilly Singh, Henry Winkler, Spencer West, Gunnar Argyros and Maddie Ziegler.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

RELATED VIDEO:Selena Gomez Responds to Bikini Body Shamers: ‘I Chose to Take Care of Myself Because I Want To’

WE was founded by activists Craig and Marc Kielburger to motivate and inspire young people to create positive change in their communities, and WE Day is a series of 19 stadium-sized events held across the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and the Caribbean.

“We are surrounded by youth of the WE generation — a generation that is tuned-in to the needs of their community both globally and locally,” says Craig. “They have committed to choosing hope, optimism, empathy and courage over fear, division, apathy and intolerance. We are honored to celebrate young people from over 875 schools and youth groups from across California, who have joined together to make a difference and prove that you are never too young to change the world.”

The organization also helps provide schools and community groups with curriculum, educational resources and action campaigns through its educational program WE Schools.

The WE Day Special — which celebrates extraordinary youth, families and educators and is sponsored by The Allstate Foundation, Walgreens and Microsoft — will air Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.