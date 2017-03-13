Celebrity
Surprise! We're Married!
From secret ceremonies to whirlwind romances, see the couples (Frankie & Christina! Jen & Justin!) whose weddings took the world by surprise
By People Staff
Updated
More
Al Roker Documents Mad Dash Back to N.Y.C. from Scotland Before Storm Stella Hits: 'Open Up the Kennel, Honey'
WATCH: Maddie Ziegler on Her Relationship with Dance Moms Coach Abby Lee Miller
1 of 65
FRANKIE & CHRISTINA
The country singer spiced up the quiet night of March 12, 2017, by announcing on Instagram that he'd married girlfriend Christina Murphy earlier that day. Murphy, who previously appeared in Ballard's “Helluva Life” music video, shared the same photo and a happy sentiment: “My dream just came true @frankieballard MY HUSBAND!!!!" The two had been dating for some time, but never formally announced an engagement.
2 of 65
TYRESE & SAMANTHA
In a video posted to Instagram, the Fast and Furious actor revealed he tied the knot during a secret Valentine’s Day 2017 ceremony. Set to Brian Courtney Wilson’s “I’ll Just Say Yes,” the montage included photos with his bride, Samantha Lee Gibson, and video of the couple walking on the beach during sunset.
3 of 65
PENN & DOMINO
Former Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley married singer Domino Kirke — sister to Girls star Jemima Kirke and Mozart in the Jungle's Lola Kirke — in a small courthouse ceremony on Feb. 27, 2017. Lola shared a family snap from the courthouse on Instagram with the caption, "When someone gets married in a courthouse, it's really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer. Here, I try a look simply called 'Pants,' as Cassius goes for 'That Dude from #incubus' and Jemima experiments with 'Off to Therapy!' Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you."
4 of 65
MARGOT & TOM
It's true! Following reports that Robbie had wed her longtime love, Tom Ackerley, the Suicide Squad actress confirmed rumors by posting a photo of herself kissing Ackerly while showing off her pear-shaped diamond ring. Australia's The Daily Telegraph claims the couple wed in Byron Bay over the weekend before Christmas 2016, although they never announced an engagement. The actress was given away by her mother, and her three siblings were in attendance, according to U.K.'s The Telegraph.
5 of 65
MICHAEL & NICOLE
Someone give these two a gold medal for secret-keeping! Phelps and Johns managed to get through the Rio Olympics with everyone convinced they were just engaged — turns out, they had actually tied the knot two months before arriving in Brazil, back on June 13, 2016. The couple wed in a secret ceremony in Paradise Valley, Arizona, officiated by agent and close friend Peter Carlisle. Phelps had told PEOPLE in Rio that the ceremony wouldn't be until later this year; a "small destination wedding." Hey, it's never too early for a vow renewal!
6 of 65
BRISTOL & DAKOTA
It's official: Palin and Marine Corps vet Meyer are back on! After rumors of a rekindled romance began swirling, the on-again, off-again couple – who share a 5-month-old daughter, Sailor Grace – announced their reconciliation to Entertainment Tonight in June 2016. "Life is full of ups and downs but in the end, you'll end up where you're supposed to be," the couple, who shared pics from their honeymoon on Instagram, told ET. "We are so happy to share with loved ones the wonderful news that we got married!"
7 of 65
NICK & LILIAN
Chicago Med star Nick Gehlfuss revealed to PEOPLE in May of 2016 that he'd recently tied the knot with girlfriend Lilian Matsuda "in a big wedding in Ohio" and spent part of his honeymoon promoting the NBC franchise of Chicago-set procedural dramas.
8 of 65
MICHAEL & MORGAN
Leap Day 2016 will forever be an especially memorable day for Dexter's Hall – it's his anniversary with new bride Macgregor. The couple tied the knot at City Hall in N.Y.C. that Monday morning.
9 of 65
CARSON & SIRI
It was an extra special holiday season for The Voice host and his love of 10 years, who were married in a private ceremony on Dec. 23, 2015. The pair, who are parents to Jackson James, 6, Etta Jones, 3, and London Rose, 16 months, tied the knot in a small, intimate ceremony after a two-year-long engagement. "The husband and wife thing is just the bow around something. Our end game is we want to be together forever," Daly told PEOPLE in 2014.
10 of 65
DAISY & RICHARD
On Christmas, the happy couple took to social media to reveal that they had tied the knot in Aspen, Colorado. "On December 23rd, 2015, the magnificent @daisyfuentes gave me the honor of becoming my wife," Marx wrote.
The newlyweds shared a collection of photos from their gorgeous snow-covered winter wedding. "Even for a writer, there are no words to adequately describe the exquisiteness of this woman," the singer captioned a photo of his veiled bride.
11 of 65
USHER & GRACE
After months of speculation (an impressively long time to keep the secret), the 37-year-old singer confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2015 that he married his fiancé, Grace Miguel, in Cuba. "You know what's funny? We put this pic up and we were actually just in Cuba on a cultural exchange and people were like, 'Hey, they got married.' But you know, the ring is on the other finger, you guys. But we had a great time," Usher told DeGeneres.
12 of 65
MARY-KATE & OLIVIER
The Olsen twin had an extra reason to celebrate Thanksgiving weekend when she tied the knot with her French banker boyfriend of three years in November 2015. According to Page Six, 50 of the couple's friends and family joined them for an intimate ceremony at a private residence in New York, followed by cocktails and dinner.
13 of 65
JASON & CHRISTINA
Of course the singer who wrote "I'm Yours" is a total romantic! Mraz quietly tied the knot with longtime love Carano, a former coffee shop owner, on Oct. 25, 2015, in a private, outdoor ceremony surrounded by the swoon-worthy fall foliage. "Today I was made the luckiest man in the world," Mraz captioned a sweet photo of his bride standing in the middle of the aisle.
14 of 65
BRIDGET & ANDREW
Blue Bloods star Moynahan gave her followers quite the shock on Oct. 18, 2015, when she shared a photo from her surprise nuptials to businessman Frankel. The two wed in New York's Hamptons, "surrounded by friends and family," a source told PEOPLE. The actress joked about her secret wedding on Instagram, captioning this shot from the wedding, "Oh, by the way, guess what I just did @johndolanphotog #sohappy #perfection #friends #family #forever."
15 of 65
ALLISON & RICKY
After putting off the festivities in the wake of her dad Brian's NBC scandal, Williams exchanged vows with College Humor co-founder Van Veen on Sept. 19, 2015, at Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming. The bride – who wore Oscar de la Renta – and groom were surrounded by lots of high-profile family and friends, including Williams' Girls co-stars and pals Katy Perry, John Mayer and Seth Meyers.
16 of 65
JEN & JUSTIN
A few days shy of what would have been their three-year engagement anniversary, Aniston and Theroux tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at their Bel Air home on Aug. 5, 2015. "Guests were told it was a birthday party for Justin," a source tells PEOPLE. "Jen and Justin wanted to surprise guests and guests were certainly surprised."
17 of 65
ZOOEY & JACOB
It's a double celebration for Deschanel and Pechenik – they secretly tied the knot and also welcomed a baby girl in late July! The couple announced in January that they were engaged and expecting, with the New Girl star telling PEOPLE, "Jacob and I are over the moon. We are so excited to meet our little one."
18 of 65
MILA & ASHTON
Nearly 20 years after he was her first kiss on That '70s Show, Kunis and Kutcher tied the knot in a private ceremony over Fourth of July weekend in 2015. After exchanging vows at the Secret Garden at Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen, California, the laid-back couple – plus 9-month-old daughter Wyatt – celebrated with a camp-themed reception, where guests played outdoorsy games and relaxed in luxury tents.
19 of 65
BILLY & ALEXIS
There was more than one reason for the fireworks at Joel's Fourth of July party in 2015: The legendary singer and his new wife – who is expecting the couple's first child this summer – surprised guests by exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony at Joel's estate in Long Island, New York.
20 of 65
ANTHONY & SHELETTA
Captain America star Mackie quietly married his childhood sweetheart – they met in second grade! – in a small ceremony at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, in December 2014, but didn't confirm the happy news until June 2015. The couple dated on-and-off following their elementary school meet-cute but have stayed "on" since their son was born in 2009.
21 of 65
AMY & DARREN
While we were fawning over the royal baby, Adams married Le Gallo in a small, intimate California ceremony in May 2015. Their vows came 14 years after they began their relationship (and, if you're doing the math, they'd been engaged since 2008).
22 of 65
NIKKI & IAN
After stepping out together in July 2014, Reed and Somerhalder made it official on April 25, 2015, in an outdoor Malibu, California, ceremony. "I haven't met two people that were more of soul mates than those guys," his Vampire Diaries costar Kat Graham told PEOPLE. "I mean, it's really exciting when you see two people come together that are amazing."
23 of 65
RANDY & MARY
Just after making a surprise appearance at the ACM Awards in April 2015, country music legend Travis's rep confirmed that he and Davis had gotten married a month before. The happy news was a welcome surprise after the singer suffered a debilitating stroke in 2013.
24 of 65
BARRY & GARRY
"He's at a point now where he's got his career and personal life in a great place and he really doesn't care what people think," a source tells PEOPLE of Manilow, whose wedding news went public in March 2015, months after he sealed the deal with longtime manager Kief. "He's in love and happy." The couple hosted about 30 guests at their Palm Springs home for the surprise 2014 affair, billed as a lunch. "They have a great relationship," the source adds. "Garry has always been there for Barry."
25 of 65
BILLY BOB & CONNIE
A surprise wedding they managed to keep secret! Thornton and girlfriend of 12 years Angland married on Oct. 22, 2014 – though didn't go public with the news until February 2015. The two – who have a 10-year-old daughter, Bella – made it official at their Los Angeles home in a private ceremony attended by a few family members.
26 of 65
CHAD & SARAH
It seems that Murray found his chosen one: The Agent Carter actor and Roemer, who met filming the Crackle TV series Chosen, tied the knot and have a baby on the way, they confirmed in January 2015. Days before news broke, Murray sparked marriage speculation when he was spotted at ABC's Winter 2015 TCAs party sporting a gold band. The actors began dating in 2014.
27 of 65
DESIREE & CHRIS
The whole world watched Siegfried ask Hartsock to marry him on The Bachelorette in 2013, but their wedding day was a more private affair. The pair married at a church in Palos Verdes, California, on Jan. 18, 2015, and "it was a beautiful occasion," an insider told PEOPLE. Another attendee added, "The day was so filled with love; lots of people shed tears during the ceremony."
28 of 65
LUDACRIS & EUDOXIE
From proposal to confirmation in one day! The rapper and his longtime love announced their betrothal on Dec. 26, 2014, and on Jan. 6, 2015, shared that they'd married quietly that day. "Why wait... Did the thing before 2015," Luda posted on Instagram, with his new wife adding, "Great way to go into the new year!"
29 of 65
CAMERON & BENJI
What a way to start the year! Diaz and Madden – who hit it off in May and were engaged just before Christmas – put their love on the fast track, marrying at her Beverly Hills home on Monday night, Jan. 5, 2015. "Since she started dating Benji, Cameron has changed in a very positive way," a source told PEOPLE the year prior. "She can't stop smiling and seems much happier."
30 of 65
JOSEPH & TASHA
Gordon-Levitt ended 2014 with some big news: He got married! The actor and McCauley, co-founder and CEO of robotics company Fellow Robots, exchanged vows in a Dec. 20, 2014, ceremony at their home. Though the two have been together a while, McCauley managed to stay out of the spotlight. "I have a girlfriend but I tend not to really like to talk about it in public," the Don Jon star said in 2013. "The girl that I'm with, she really doesn't want to be a part of that."
31 of 65
EDDIE & HANNAH
As if he didn't have enough going on this year with all the awards nominations he's earning for The Theory of Everything, British actor Redmayne found time to sneak in a wedding on Dec. 15, 2014. He wed fiancée Bagshawe (the two were engaged over Memorial Day weekend) at Babington House in Somerset, England, surrounded by a "small number of close family and friends," according to his rep.
32 of 65
ASHLEY & CHRISTOPHER
She's "The Tiz" no more! The former High School Musical star and her musician fiancé French kept it super-secret when they wed Sept. 8, 2014 in front of family and friends, including HSM costar and bestie Vanessa Hudgens. "Best day of my life!" Tisdale posted on Instagram, along with a gorgeous wedding photo. "Introducing Mr and Mrs French."
33 of 65
NEIL & DAVID
It would be the perfect ending to How I Met Your Father! NPH and his partner of 10 years said I do in front of family (including their young twins Harper and Gideon) and pal Elton John in Italy during an intimate Sept. 6, 2014, ceremony. "Guess what? David Burtka and I got married over the weekend. In Italy. Yup, we put the 'n' and 'd' in 'husband,'" the actor shared soon after on Twitter.
34 of 65
FRAN & SHIVA
Happily Divorced no more! Drescher and Ayyadurai, who holds the patent for creating email, wed in front of family and friends at their beach home on Sept. 6, 2014. She wore Badgley Mischka, while the groom opted for Ralph Lauren. "Every day is a celebration with Fran," the groom said. "We're always laughing, always enjoying ourselves."
35 of 65
ALEXIS & VINCENT
Can't be mad about this: The low-key Mad Men costars tied the knot very quietly in California in June 2014, PEOPLE confirms. The two got engaged in March 2013, after Kartheiser hilariously practiced his proposal on his cast mates. But seriously, "They are such a yin and yang," Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss told PEOPLE. "I've known Vinny for 12 years and Alexis is just the sweetest. I've never seen Vincent like this. It is really cool."
36 of 65
PIPER & STEPHEN
Here comes the bride, all dressed in ... whoa! Perabo slipped on a textured metallic gown, paired with a light yellow veil, to wed director-producer Kay on June 26, 2014, in New York City. It was a noticeable style choice for the otherwise under-the-radar Covert Affairs star, who met her husband on the hit USA spy series. Speaking of covert affairs: While she didn't chat up her wedding plans, she told Gotham magazine, "Cocktails like the Manhattan are similar to men that I like: really strong, sort of tidy, simple, beautiful and with their hair down."
37 of 65
NOAH & SARA
Falling Skies star Wyle managed to keep both his Santa Barbara wedding to actress Wells and their honeymoon quiet until announcing it on The View when they returned in June 2014. "We got married on the ranch in front of the barn and then took a honeymoon," he said. "We just got back from Paris, which was incredible. Very romantic!" And very hush-hush!
38 of 65
JODIE & ALEXANDRA
After dating for just less than one year, Oscar winner Foster and photographer Hedison exchanged vows in April 2014. Previously, the notoriously private Foster had only publicly hinted at her sexuality with a 2013 Golden Globes speech that many interpreted as her coming out, despite the actress's suggestion that it wasn't. Said Foster, "I already did my coming out about a thousand years ago back in the Stone Age."
39 of 65
MATT & SIMON
The White Collar and Magic Mike star actually waited three years to tell fans he'd married partner Halls in 2011. "It was very chill. Very small – only our nearest and dearest," the father of three shared with OUT magazine in 2014. "There's a security, a validity of knowing that it's legal. It's hard to put into words. It's just a feeling I guess – something about saying vows in front of the people around you who love and support you. I think it was good for our family.
40 of 65
ALEX & MALIA
Aloha! Hawaii Five-O's O'Loughlin quietly married his girlfriend Jones on the Pacific islands. The Australian-born actor (who also starred in The Back-Up Plan) and his surfer-model love were first spotted together in November 2011, and now call Hawaii home. While both have children from previous relationships, they welcomed son Lion, their first child together, in October 2012.
41 of 65
GINNIFER & JOSH
Their love story has almost been out of a fairy tale. After meeting – and falling hard – on the set of their ABC series Once Upon a Time, Goodwin and Dallas announced last fall that they were engaged, then expecting and now, married! The two made it official on April 12, 2014, in an intimate California ceremony, ahead of the May birth of son Oliver.
42 of 65
STACY & JARED
Not even Keibler's family knew about her plans to tie the knot with her beau of five months, tech entrepreneur Pobre. The two – who were friends for several years before getting together – eloped in romantic fashion on March 8, 2014, on the beach in Mexico. "My happiness is indescribable," Keibler told PEOPLE, adding that the ceremony itself was "a blend of romance, tranquility, natural beauty, bonding and overwhelming love."
43 of 65
LEIGHTON & ADAM
Did Blair Waldorf really marry Seth Cohen? That's the gossip, girl. PEOPLE first reported that Meester and Brody were an item in early 2013; they were engaged that November and in February 2014, pulled off a "super intimate," "under-wraps wedding" – confirmed in part by Brody's shiny new accessory.
44 of 65
KIMORA & TIM
News that the fashion mogul had wed again came from an unlikely source: her ex-husband. On Feb. 19, 2014, Russell Simmons Tweeted, "All of us love @OfficialKimora but the fact is she is happily married." So who's the lucky guy? Investment banker Tim Leissner, who "has been in the family for a while now," Simmons added in his Tweet. Lee and Simmons, who have two daughters, separated in 2006; she eventually moved on with actor Djimon Hounsou, with whom she has a son.
45 of 65
LACEY & DAVID
Talk about a top-secret operation! Mean Girls star Chabert is so tight-lipped about her personal life that not only did she not announce an engagement, but she also kept the name of her husband a secret – until she spilled a few details at a June 2014 charity event. Speaking about her wedding to longtime boyfriend Nehdar, she called the day "perfect chaos. None of the stuff that you worried about mattering actually mattered in the end. It was just nuts, but it was perfect at the same time."
46 of 65
BRIAN & JENNIFER
There's twice as many reasons to celebrate for Hewitt, who revealed on Nov. 26, 2013, that she welcomed daughter Autumn earlier in the week and had quietly tied the knot with The Client List costar Hallisay. The pair announced their engagement that June, a day after confirming the star's pregnancy.
47 of 65
BRIAN & BRITTNEY
Most Florida Georgia Line fans didn't even realize singer Kelley had a girlfriend, so they were extra shocked on Dec. 16, 2013, when he announced he'd married longtime love (and student) Cole that afternoon at his Nashville home. "The whole process has been non-traditional," Kelley told PEOPLE of the surprise nuptials. "There was no official proposal or exchanging of rings. We had just fallen in love, and I knew I couldn't live without her. It sounds like a terrible cheesy movie, but when you know, you know!"
48 of 65
CHRISTINA & JAMES
While many of her Hollywood peers were dressing up for Halloween, Ricci quietly slipped on a Givenchy haute couture wedding gown to marry Heerdegen in an intimate Oct. 26, 2013, N.Y.C. ceremony. The couple, who met working on the set of the former ABC series Pan Am before taking their relationship public in February 2012, also managed to keep their engagement hush-hush for at least months after the proposal.
49 of 65
KELLY & BRANDON
She fooled us! After first dishing on wedding plans and later saying she was going to elope, the singer married fiancé Blackstock in an under-the-radar Oct. 20, 2013, ceremony at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tenn. Clarkson did stay true to her word on her dress, though, choosing a long-sleeve, lacy number that fit her description of "a little rock 'n' roll. A little tattered. Nothing like a princess thing."
50 of 65
ZOË & MARCO
Summer 2013 was one of love, indeed, for Saldana, who wed Italian artist Perego in a small ceremony surrounded by family and friends earlier in the season. "They are very happy," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple, who went public with their relationship that May at the Star Trek Into Darkness premiere.
51 of 65
KERRY & NNAMDI
"What?!" That was the collective remark uttered by fans of Scandal star Washington when news broke July 3, 2013, that she'd married San Francisco 49ers cornerback Asomugha in Idaho on June 24. Not only did the actress manage to keep her wedding a secret, but her relationship was under wraps, as well: She'd apparently dated the footballer for nearly a year before tying the knot.
52 of 65
JANET & WISSAM
It took a whole year for Jackson to share the news of her 2012 nuptials to Qatari businessman Al Mana. And when she did dish, she didn't say much, just calling her big day "quiet, private and beautiful." Interestingly, the superstar kept her second marriage, to René Elizondo Jr., secret, too.
53 of 65
CHRISTINA & MARTYN
Applegate picked the right time to marry fiancé LeNoble: Oscars weekend! The two – parents to 2-year-old Sadie – wed under the radar the evening before the 2013 awards, "surrounded by family in a private ceremony at their home in Los Angeles," her rep told PEOPLE.
54 of 65
BLAKE & RYAN
Lively and Reynolds's wedding wasn't just a shock – it was awe-inspiring too. The lovebirds made it official on Sept. 9, 2012, at South Carolina's historic Boone Hall Plantation with the help of Martha Stewart and her team of bridal experts, and let the domestic doyenne run a few photos in her Weddings magazine later that year.
55 of 65
AMERICA & RYAN
A year after announcing her engagement, Ferrera exchanged vows with longtime boyfriend Williams on June 27, 2011, in "an intimate setting amongst close friends and family," her rep told PEOPLE. Those included Hollywood pals Vanessa Williams, Blake Lively and Rebecca Romijn, who watched the former Ugly Betty actress walk down the aisle in a dress by Amsale's Christos label.
56 of 65
DANIEL & RACHEL
Following a brief courtship, Craig and Weisz confirmed they had married a week after their intimate June 22, 2011, New York ceremony. In attendance: only four witnesses – Craig's daughter Ella, Weisz's son Henry and a pair of friends.
57 of 65
PENéLOPE & JAVIER
Talk about a Spanish bombshell! Cruz married Bardem in an intimate ceremony in the Bahamas in July 2010. Not one to dish about her private life, the actress – whose chemistry with the Oscar-winning actor in Vicky Cristina Barcelona earned her an Academy Award in 2009 – once gushed that her new hubby is "the best actor in the world."
58 of 65
CALISTA & HARRISON
After more than eight years together, Flockhart and Ford tied the knot in a no-frills surprise ceremony at Gov. Bill Richardson's Santa Fe, New Mexico, mansion on June 15, 2010. "I think it is wonderful that they finally made it legit," Ford's eldest son Ben told PEOPLE of the elopement. "It is really terrific news."
59 of 65
ALANIS & SOULEYE
In a simple Tweet, Morissette confirmed her big news: She and rapper beau Souleye (real name: Mario Treadway) had quietly wed among family in L.A. on May 22, 2010. She told fans in June, "We're very excited to embark on this journey with each other....sending love...connect soon xo – Alanis."
60 of 65
61 of 65
BRUCE & EMMA
Willis wed his model girlfriend Heming in an intimate ceremony in 2009 in Turks & Caicos, just days after turning 54. Surrounded by family – daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallullah attended, as did their mom Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher – Willis said I do after dating Heming for more than a year.
62 of 65
63 of 65
SALMA & FRANCOIS
Hayek and her French billionaire beau Pinault shared a romantic – and surprise – Valentine's Day wedding in 2009 at City Hall in Paris. The couple said "oui" in front of a dozen guests, including then-17-month-old daughter Valentina. "The bride was extremely beautiful," a wedding guest told PEOPLE. "Even when she was crying tears of joy."
64 of 65
65 of 65
JESSICA & CASH
Weeks before welcoming daughter Honor Marie in 2008, Alba and Warren got married at the Beverly Hills Municipal Court by a court staffer. "When I was a little girl, it was all about the princess fairy tale," Alba told PEOPLE at the time. "But life is changing every day, and I'm just going with it."
See Also
More
Al Roker Documents Mad Dash Back to N.Y.C. from Scotland Before Storm Stella Hits: 'Open Up the Kennel, Honey'
WATCH: Maddie Ziegler on Her Relationship with Dance Moms Coach Abby Lee Miller
More
Dwayne Johnson Started His Career with Only $7 in His Pocket
No Hard Feelings! Ex-tra Close Celeb Exes
10 Times Chrissy Teigen Was the Realest Human in Existence
Nicolas Cage's Son Charged with DUI, Hit and Run After Car Accident
Bethenny Frankel's Ex-Husband Jason Hoppy Appears in Court to Face Stalking and Harassment Charges