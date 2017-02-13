Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Toned Bikini Body on Birthday Trip to Mexico with Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston is looking great at 48.

The Office Christmas Party star celebrated her birthday on Saturday in Los Cabos, Mexico, with some friends and husband Justin Theroux. Both Theroux and Aniston looked to be in impeccable shape while relaxing by the pool, with the actress showing off her toned abs in a blue bikini.

The couple were joined on the trip by famous friends Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid, a source tells PEOPLE, and the group arrived in Mexico via a private jet from Los Angeles.



“With the nonstop L.A. rain storms, Jen was very happy to celebrate her birthday in the sun,” the source says. “She is renting an oceanfront villa. She loves Cabo and hasn’t been in a while. She was excited about the getaway.”

Over the weekend, Theroux, 45, used Instagram to wish his wife a happy birthday, sharing a rare selfie of the couple. The picture shows Theroux and Aniston close together while the actress blows a kiss to the camera, showing off her gold wedding band from their private ceremony in August 2015.

And Theroux kept the caption as simple as the couple are, writing “HBDJ” with a heart emoji and an “XO” at the end.

Theroux and Aniston have kept a low profile in recent months, resurfacing at Orlando Bloom’s birthday party in January, where Theroux participated in the shirtless fun with friends.

The couple also joined pals Emily Blunt and John Krasinski on a double date in New York when Blunt and Theroux were promoting their movie The Girl on the Train back in September.