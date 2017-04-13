Celebrity
17 Times Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Couldn't Stop Gushing About Each Other
As the jet-setting lovebirds take Paris, see all the sweet things they’ve said about one another even before visiting the City of Love
By Alison Schwartz•@alisonbrooke and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
Posted on
More
George Lucas Remembers 'One in a Billion' Carrie Fisher: 'We'll All Love Her Forever and Ever'
Katie Holmes Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of 'Sweet Angel' Suri
1 of 17
WHEN HE SUMMED UP MARRIAGE WITH HER
"Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small. You have an ally. It's good to have someone have your back."
2 of 17
WHEN HE REVEALED THE KEY TO HIS HAPPY MARRIAGE
"We appreciate each other's sense of humor, we respect one another and we get along. I know it sounds simple but it's true."
3 of 17
WHEN SHE DESCRIBED TIME WITH HIM AS 'SACRED'
"Spending time with my husband, my dogs, and long-time girlfriends. Those times are sacred to me and I would never give them up."
– December 2015
4 of 17
WHEN HE SAID BEING WITH HER IS WORTH THE INTENSE SCRUTINY
"It doesn't feel like a hardship, it doesn't feel difficult. It can be an annoyance, but it's not the end of the world. You have to center on what its core thing is, which is that you met someone you fell in love with."
– August 2014
5 of 17
WHEN SHE BRAGGED ABOUT HIS SENSE OF HUMOR
"I like making jokes. I'm lucky because Justin is the funniest person I've met, and we make each other laugh. Laughter is one of the great keys to staying youthful."
– March 2016
6 of 17
7 of 17
WHEN SHE RECALLED HOW HOT HE LOOKED WHEN THEY MET ON THE SET OF 2008'S TROPIC THUNDER
"He was wearing black, black, black, and I started to sweat just looking at him."
– June 2015
8 of 17
WHEN HE SAID SHE MAKES HIM THE LUCKIEST MAN AROUND
"I could not be happier… I always go to bed thinking I'm the luckiest guy in the world."
– June 2012
9 of 17
WHEN SHE LOST ALL CHILL TALKING ABOUT HIS FACE
"Those eyes just knock me out every day."
– July 2014
10 of 17
WHEN HE REVEALED THE COMPLIMENT HE ALWAYS GIVES HER
"She's beautiful. Not to be corny, but it's true. So I constantly say that."
– November 2015
11 of 17
WHEN SHE GAVE US THE SWEETEST DEFINITION OF REAL BEAUTY
"I feel beautiful when I wake up with my sweetheart."
– May 2015
12 of 17
WHEN SHE REVEALED HIS TALENT IN THE KITCHEN (AS IF WE COULD ENVY HER LOVE LIFE MORE)
"The last couple of years since meeting this man have made me gain a couple extra pounds. But it's all worth it."
– March 2014
13 of 17
WHEN HE EXPLAINED WHY MARRIED LIFE IS PERFECT FOR THEM
"It's fantastic. Something really does shift in a wonderful way. And it sort of refocuses things…You relax into it in a certain way. I can't explain it. It put us in exactly the right sort of space…it's a wonderful thing."
– September 2015
14 of 17
WHEN SHE TOLD THE WORLD HER FAVORITE THING ABOUT HER 40S
"He's the best thing this decade."
– June 2015
15 of 17
WHEN SHE STARTED TO CRY TALKING ABOUT HIM TO CHELSEA HANDLER, WHICH MADE US CRY
"I just got verklempt."
– October 2012
16 of 17
WHEN HE ADMITTED HOW HARD IT IS TO BE AWAY FROM HER
"It's horrible being apart from your spouse…I sneak back when I can go see her – we make it work…We FaceTime, we call and text but when you're on set, the hours are so long, so you're really waiting for the weekend where you can depressurize and have longer conversations."
– October 2015
17 of 17
WHEN SHE SHUT DOWN SPECULATION OVER WHEN THEY WOULD GET MARRIED
"You know, we already feel married."
– July 2013
See Also
More
George Lucas Remembers 'One in a Billion' Carrie Fisher: 'We'll All Love Her Forever and Ever'
Katie Holmes Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of 'Sweet Angel' Suri
More
FULL EPISODE | People Now Thursday April 13, 2017
8 Actors Who Actually Hated Their On-Screen Characters
The Beyhive's A-list: 12 Beyoncé-loving Stars
10 Former Child Stars on the Ups & Downs of Growing Up in the Spotlight
George Lucas Remembers 'One in a Billion' Carrie Fisher: 'We'll All Love Her Forever and Ever'