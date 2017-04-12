Jenna Dewan Tatum Says She and Channing Tatum Have No Problems in the Bedroom: 'We Are Not Sex Schedulers — Not Yet!'

While Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum may have hectic work schedules, they always make time for each other — especially in the bedroom.

Dewan Tatum, 36, isn’t shy about discussing the couple’s romantic relationship in the May issue of Redbook, revealing that they’ve yet to hit a sexual slump in their marriage.

“We are not sex schedulers – not yet! Give us a couple more years. Maybe with child number two,” she says.

The actress says that spending time apart actually helps strengthen their relationship and makes their time together more valuable.

“There’s a beauty in being two busy people because we get a lot of time to miss each other,” she says. “To continue to miss someone after so many years is kind of a blessing in disguise.”

Still, Dewan Tatum says she understands the importance of spicing things up in the bedroom — but it’s not all for her husband.

“I think all women should keep it exciting for themselves. People always ask, ‘Do you do anything to keep it fresh for your man?’ I hate that question. I’m like, ‘No. Why is it for your man?’ I do things to keep it fresh for myself,” she explains. “The lingerie I buy is not for him necessarily. It’s for us and for myself. If you feel sexy, then it’s good for you.”

The couple first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up, and began dating shortly after. They tied the knot in 2009 and are now parents to 3-year-old daughter Everly.

Dewan Tatum says the key to her successful eight-year marriage with Tatum is learning how to properly communicate.

“You change when you’re together from 25 to 35. I think maybe in my early 20s, I might have tiptoed around issues or didn’t want to make too many waves,” she says. “Now it’s like, ‘This is how I’m feeling.’ You have to be okay with the other person becoming defensive, to let them be emotional and accept that it won’t be okay for a while.”