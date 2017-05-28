Jeff Leatham Gets His Own Proposal from Fiancé Colton Haynes 2 Months After He Popped the Question

First comes the engagement, then comes … another one?

Jeff Leatham announced on Saturday that he received his own engagement ring — presented with vintage champagne! — from Arrow star Colton Haynes, after Leatham first popping the question to Haynes in March.

“I SAID YES !!! Not a bad day when you find YOUR engagement ring in a glass of vintage #domperignon and of course with Cher’s “I Got You Babe” playing in the background – I Love YOU @coltonlhaynes – Now we are both engaged baby !!! Let’s get married – I Love you – Love You – Love You 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️- #doubleengaged,” the celebrity florist wrote of his sweet news.

The “double engaged” pair first celebrated Leatham proposing to Haynes, 28, at Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Haynes also captioned his smooching Instagram shot, “I SAID YES!!!”

Haynes’ rep shared some engagement details in a statement to PEOPLE in March.

I SAID YES!!! 💍💥❤️ @jeffleatham A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

“Jeff’s marriage proposal to Colton was incredible, starting with a personalized video message from Cher singing their favorite song ‘I Got You Babe,’ followed by video messages from their family members and close friends – including Melanie Griffith, Serena Williams, Ally Maki and many more. After Colton said yes, the proposal continued with a fireworks display set to Bruno Mars’ ‘Marry You’ as the couple danced in tears,” the rep said.

Haynes gushed about his fiancé shortly before their engagement.

“I can’t put into words how truly happy I am right now. So full of love,” Haynes, who publicly came out as gay in early 2016, shared.