Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey Are Engaged!

Melanie Lynskey can now call Jason Ritter her fiancé!

While speaking with Hollywood Today Live on Thursday, the Two and a Half Men actress revealed to the show’s co-hosts that she and the Parenthood actor are now engaged.

“Now he’s my fiancé,” Lynskey, 39, said on the show about Ritter. “Yes, I know, I’m announcing it.”

The couple’s engagement story is sweet and simple: Ritter proposed “on the sofa,” she said with a laugh. “It was cute.”

The proposal came as a surprise to Lynskey, who admitted that she had no idea that it was coming. According to Lynskey, the couple has been dating for four years and met when they were doing a movie together.

For Valentine’s Day, the I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore star shared an adorable GIF to Twitter of two dinosaurs kissing. “ONLY because it’s Valentine’s Day @ JasonRitter,” she tweeted.

Ritter, 36, also took to social media for the love-centric holiday. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” he captioned a tweet, alongside a photo of a heart that he tagged Lynskey in.

I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore premieres Feb. 24 on Netflix.