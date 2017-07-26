Jason Bateman Gets Roasted by Jennifer Aniston and Will Arnett While Getting a Star on the Walk of Fame

Jason Bateman has joined the big leagues — but that doesn’t mean his A-list friends are letting him forget his early days in Hollywood.

The actor was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, and good friend Jennifer Aniston couldn’t help but poke fun of Bateman’s career as a child star. Among headshots of the younger Bateman, Aniston also pulled out a hilarious relic from the past — the actor’s cover of the Muppet Magazine.

“Do you guys remember this little guy?” Aniston asked as she brought up blown-up pictures of the star. “It gets better — this little muppet! Once you’ve made it on the cover of Muppet Magazine, haven’t you done it all? Who needs a star?”

Bateman, 48, told PEOPLE after the ceremony, “Unfortunately, since I started so young, there’s plenty of unflattering and embarrassing photos out there easily clickable and printable on the Internet.”

But after the humiliating photos, Aniston gave a heartfelt tribute to her friend saying they’ve known each other since their twenties and have countless memories together.

“The part that I’m the luckiest that I get to witness is Jason Bateman the husband, the father, the fantastic friend and, as we lovingly call him, the grandfather,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Is he young? Is he old? He looks 12, he acts 100!’ But even in his most restful state, he is one of the loveliest men to be around.”

The actor, who brought along his two daughters Francesca, 10, Maple, 5, and his wife Amanda, was also lampooned by his Arrested Development costar and friend Will Arnett, who made a joke about the striking similarities between the Trump family and the Bluth family from their beloved sitcom.

“If Gob is Don Jr. and Buster is Eric, then that makes Michael Ivanka. Which makes sense to me — you’re very goal-oriented and I think you’re hotter than Ivanka,” said Arnett.



Arnett also revealed that Bateman was the first person he trusted with the news that his then-wife Amy Poehler was pregnant with their first son, Archie, now 8.

“I told him I had something to tell him and he drove me to the airport,” Arnett recalled. “I told him I was about to have my first son — he was the first friend I told. And Jason couldn’t have been happier for me. There’s nobody I know that deserves this star more than Jason, other than me. And today I am very happy for my brother.”

During his acceptance speech, Bateman recalled seeing the famous bronze stars while skateboarding down Hollywood Blvd. on his way to auditions when he was 10 or 11. When asked what advice he would give to his younger self, the actor tells PEOPLE, “to think about longevity more than fame or money.”