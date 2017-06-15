Celebrity
Finding Love on the Job: 17 Celeb Pairs Who Met Their Partner on Set
Hey, you never know what’s going to happen while you’re on the clock
1 of 17
SARA BAREILLES & JOE TIPPETT
Bareilles, who wrote the score for the hit Broadway musical Waitress, is dating Tippett — one of the show’s current stars. Both have made numerous public appearances together over the past few months, including the opening night for The New Group’s play All the Fine Boys in March and PEOPLE and EW’s Upfronts Party in April.
“My life is so different because of Waitress,” she told ABC News in May. “The people that I’m close to, the things I do professionally, my colleagues, my best friend and my boyfriend, like all of these things have come to me because of the show. And it’s really beautiful.”
2 of 17
GINA RODRIGUEZ & JOE LOCICERO
Although Rodriguez met LoCicero on the set of Jane the Virgin, that’s not where the two hit it off. “We met on Jane and six months later, we saw each other in the gym,” she explained on Live with Kelly & Ryan. Although she found him attractive, Rodriguez admits nothing happened until “I see him at the gym and I’m like, ‘Oh, you box also.’ ” (She even joked that, yes, he tracked her down because he was smitten.)
3 of 17
EMILY VANCAMP & JOSH BOWMAN
The two Revenge stars played husband and wife on the show — and now, they're about to be married in real life, too! Emily VanCamp, who played Emily Thorne on the ABC drama — which ran for 2011 to 2015 — announced her engagement to former co-star Joshua Bowman, who played Daniel Grayson, with a ring shot on Instagram. The two were first linked as a real-life couple early on in the show's early years, in 2012.
4 of 17
JOE SCARBOROUGH & MIKA BRZEZINSKI
The chemistry between Scarborough and Brzezinski has made Morning Joe a cable news smash hit. And after both found themselves single last year following their respective divorces, they couldn't deny the off-screen sparks, too. Though the two had their concerns about what their relationship would mean for their show and audience, they decided to do what's best for them — get engaged. "We want to spend the rest of our lives together and that’s more important than what management will think and critics will think or anybody else,” Scarborough told Vanity Fair of his decision to pop the question on a trip to the South of France in May 2017.
5 of 17
BLAKE LIVELY & RYAN REYNOLDS
Lively and Reynolds met while filming 2010's Green Lantern. Starting off as friends, the pair didn't even consider a romantic relationship until the following year. But once they realized they had chemistry, it didn't take long for things to get serious. Lively and Reynolds married in September 2012, and are now parents to two daughters.
6 of 17
MILEY CYRUS & LIAM HEMSWORTH
It's been a long road to love for Cyrus and Hemsworth, who first met on the set of the The Last Song way back in 2009. They played coy about their relationship for months, until ultimately confirming their engagement to PEOPLE in 2012. Though they later split, they've now found their way back to one another. "We had to refall for each other," Cyrus told Billboard.
7 of 17
GWEN STEFANI & BLAKE SHELTON
After Shelton finalized his divorce from Miranda Lambert last July — and Stefani split from Gavin Rossdale shortly after — the two Voice judges weren't looking for new relationships, but fate works in magical ways. In a recent interview with Billboard, Shelton declared that Stefani "saved my life," adding, "Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?"
8 of 17
CHANNING TATUM & JENNA DEWAN TATUM
Step Up didn't only give the world a string of sequels. It also gave us real-life couple Tatum and Dewan Tatum, who married in 2009 and welcomed daughter Everly in 2013. Along the way, they've given us several snippets of their life together, including details of their "happy and healthy" sex life. (If you got it, flaunt it!)
9 of 17
MILA KUNIS & ASHTON KUTCHER
Wyatt's parents may have been co-stars for years on That '70s Show, but it wasn't until 2012 that the longtime pals became something more. Basically, every day is #TBT.
10 of 17
TRAI BYERS & GRACE GEALEY
The Empire costars have generally kept quiet about their relationship (they tied the knot in April), but Gealey did open up about their relationship in 2015. "I think that if two people are mature and they're able to understand that if this doesn't work out – cause first, I'm not a fan of flings when you work, cause that's where it gets a little dangerous," she said on FABLife. "I think that if you do get involved – I keep wanting to say on set – I think that if you do get involved at your workplace, you have to know that this is something that you want to be invested in, and this is just not just something that is frivolous and fleeting.
11 of 17
NATALIE PORTMAN & BENJAMIN MILLEPIED
We know exactly how Portman must have felt when she hit it off with her Black Swan choreographer – people are always falling for our dance moves, trust. By the time Portman accepted her Oscar for the film in 2011, she was pregnant with their first child. (The two married the year after their son was born in June 2011.)
12 of 17
ANNA PAQUIN & STEPHEN MOYER
It didn't take long for Paquin and Moyer to get together after meeting on the set of True Blood in 2007. The connection was pretty much an instant one, Moyer later told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. "We met screen testing for the show," he said. "We were both single at the time, and there was just this kind of spark. By day three or four — oh, this is going to sound so syrupy — but I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. It was within seconds, really, and it just became a thing." His instinct was on-point: They married in 2010, and now have twins together.
13 of 17
SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR & FREDDIE PRINZE JR.
I Know What You Did Last Summer was much more than just a cult teen horror classic. It served as a matchmaking machine for Gellar and Prinze Jr., who met on the film's set back in the late '90s. It was a love that lasted: The duo have been married since 2002.
14 of 17
CLAIRE DANES & HUGH DANCY
The very British Dancy met his American bride on-set of the 2007 film Evening. According to their other costar Mamie Gummer, the first two bonded over games of Boggle and Scrabble, because romance.
15 of 17
RACHEL WEISZ & DANIEL CRAIG
James Bond may be known for his womanizing tendencies, but Craig only has eyes for one lady in his life: his wife, Weisz, whom he met while playing husband and wife in the thriller flick Dream House.
16 of 17
PENÉLOPE CRUZ & JAVIER BARDEM
Spain may already have a monarchy, but Cruz and Bardem are undoubtedly the runners-up when it comes to Spanish royalty. The couple first met on the set of Cruz's breakthrough film Jamén, Jamén, but reconnected for the 2008 Woody Allen flick Vicky Cristina Barcelona.
17 of 17
ELIZABETH TAYLOR & RICHARD BURTON
They may not have ended up together in the end, but there's no denying that Taylor and Burton had one of the most legendary Hollywood romances – ever. The two first met on the set of 1963's epic Cleopatra and, soon after, began an much-buzzed-about love affair that resulted in two marriages and two divorces.
