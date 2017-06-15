Finding Love on the Job: 17 Celeb Pairs Who Met Their Partner on Set

SARA BAREILLES & JOE TIPPETT

Bareilles, who wrote the score for the hit Broadway musical Waitress, is dating Tippett — one of the show’s current stars. Both have made numerous public appearances together over the past few months, including the opening night for The New Group’s play All the Fine Boys in March and PEOPLE and EW’s Upfronts Party in April.

“My life is so different because of Waitress,” she told ABC News in May. “The people that I’m close to, the things I do professionally, my colleagues, my best friend and my boyfriend, like all of these things have come to me because of the show. And it’s really beautiful.”