Janet Jackson Meets Harvey Evacuees While Beyoncé, Demi Lovato and More Roll Up Their Sleeves in Houston

Celebrities touched down in Texas to volunteer their time to help those displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

On Friday, Janet Jackson was accompanied by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner when she made a surprise visit to George R. Brown Convention Center, where approximately 1,600 evacuees are currently staying.

“As we visit shelters here in Houston, our thoughts are with those affected by the earthquake in Mexico, H.Irma & storms in S. Asia & Africa,” she captioned a video on Instagram.

The night before, the 51-year-old singer kicked off her highly anticipated tour, just eight months after welcoming her first child, Eissa.

Houston is the second stop on Jackson’s 56-city State of the World Tour, set for Saturday night at Toyota Center.

The star took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the news that she would be performing in Houston despite the devastation left in the area by the hurricane and the storm that followed. “We’re going to roll in early because we wanted to visit some of the shelters,” she said in a video posted on social media. “And not just visit some of the shelters, we also want to do something special. So, we’ll see you Friday!”

Also on Friday, Demi Lovato made a stop at the Houston Food Bank, where Kevin Hart and NBA star Chris Paul were also.

The singer, 25, donated 50,000 bottles of water to the food bank and set up a fundraising initiative with the food bank after donating $50,000, according to TMZ.

Hart and Paul teamed up to help unload trucks and package food to be distributed around the areas affected by Harvey. “I’m making sure that the money that was raised is being put to use. Thank you to everyone that is & has volunteered. You guys are real heroes,” the comedian shared on Instagram.

Houston native Beyoncé visited St. John’s Church on Friday, speaking passionately to the gathered survivors. Amid the storm, the mother of three pledged to help relief efforts in her hometown through her charity initiative, BeyGOOD.

In addition, Beyoncé served food to those in need through her partnership with Bread of Life Harvey Relief Fund. Joining her at the volunteer event were mother Tina Knowles Lawson and 5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter.

Thousands of Texas residents sought shelter across states after Harvey made landfall last week. Floodwaters overtook entire neighborhoods, damaging at least 49,000 homes in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.