TOUR TROUBLES

With buzz around the Unbreakable tour building, Jackson broke the news to fans in December 2015 that she was putting the production on hold due to a medical situation. "I need you to know, I learned today, from my doctors that I must have surgery soon," she wrote on Facebook, adding that it "breaks my heart" to let down fans. "Please pray for me, my family and our entire company during this difficult time. There will be no further comment. I love you all so much and am ever grateful for your understanding and your love. Gon' b alright." After rumors of cancer gained traction, Jackson took to Twitter to shut them down: "Remember believe it when you hear it from my lips. The rumors are untrue," she shared. "I do not have cancer. I am recovering. My doctor's have approved my concerts as scheduled in Europe, and as I promised the postponed shows will be rescheduled. Thank you for your prayers and love."