All the Times Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni Was the Best Dad & Husband Ever

The actor and his wife, Emily, are parents to 1-year-old daughter Maiya

WHEN HE & HIS LITTLE FAMILY STUCK THEIR TONGUES OUT

The key to making parenthood a tad bit easier? Enjoying the little things in life, which may or may not include fun impromptu selfie sessions.

WHEN HE & MAIYA KISSED EMILY'S GROWING BABY BUMP

The Jane the Virgin star and his actress-wife are currently expecting their second child together — a son! — which sparked this adorable snapshot of Justin and Maiya planting kisses on Emily's burgeoning bump.

WHEN HE PENNED A LETTER TO HIS BABY BOY

"I've learned so much and made so many mistakes and I continue to make them ... EVERY DAY! But the more I think about being a father to you, the more I'm excited to show you and your sister all my imperfections," the actor wrote on Instagram, dedicating his heartfelt letter to his future son. "All the reasons why I don't know everything or don't have answers to every problem. To show you that part of being a man is embracing the parts of yourself that you might be ashamed or embarrassed of."

WHEN HE, EMILY & MAIYA MATCHED LIKE THE COOL FAMILY THEY ARE

The family that wears stylish shades together, sticks together.

WHEN HE & EMILY TOOK A COUPLES TRIP

And the parents documented their trip with an airport selfie. Swoon, swoon, swoon.

WHENEVER HE ADDS #DEARMAIYA TO HIS INSTAGRAM POSTS

The hashtag always accompanies a sweet family selfie, parenting anecdote and/or open letter to his first child.

WHEN HE GUSHED ABOUT HIS WIFE

"Sometimes I look over at her and just think ... DAMN!" the Jane the Virgin actor wrote on Instagram, captioning a pic of Emily with their daughter, Maiya. "Yep ... That's my wife. Just causally looking smoking hot while trying to get Maiya to sleep."

WHEN HE COMPLAINED ABOUT THERE NOT BEING DIAPER CHANGING STATIONS IN MEN'S BATHROOMS

It all started when Justin and Maiya made their way to the bathroom at LAX Airport. He wrote, "Now that it's 2017, it'd be super awesome to allow men to change our children's diapers in the Men's room because, well ... daddies change diapers too."

WHEN HE TOOK MAIYA TO WORK

Because it's never too soon to start raising a boss lady.

WHEN HE TOOK HIS FAMILY TO THERAPY & OPENED UP ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE

One quick scan of Justin's Instagram may lead some to believe the actor and his family live a flawless life — but that's not the case, according to the Jane the Virgin star. "The Baldoni family isn't perfect. But we are perfect in our imperfections & that makes me love us even more," he shared, revealing the group (including his parents, sister, wife and daughter) attended a therapy retreat together. "Never compare yourself to anybody, don't look at another marriage & think that's what you want or another family & wish that's what you were born into. Simply work hard to create the life & the family that you want."

WHEN HE OFFERED THE BEST ADVICE FOR PARENTS STRUGGLING TO FIND BALANCE

Dabbling in acting, directing and producing means a packed schedule for Justin — and the star is well aware of the struggle to keep up a work-life balance. He shared with Instagram followers: "Don't lose yourself in your work. Lose yourself in what really matters. LOVE. There's nothing wrong with working 24-7, but don't let it take over your life," he advised on Instagram, citing his mantra: "Where there is love, nothing is too much trouble and there is always time."

WHEN HE (ALMOST) COULDN'T HANDLE MAIYA'S CUTENESS

"New dad feeling of the week: Every day I'm finding it harder and harder to literally not eat my daughter," he wrote, accompanying his caption with a too-cute father-daughter pic.

