All the Times Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni Was the Best Dad & Husband Ever

WHEN HE TOOK HIS FAMILY TO THERAPY & OPENED UP ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE

One quick scan of Justin's Instagram may lead some to believe the actor and his family live a flawless life — but that's not the case, according to the Jane the Virgin star. "The Baldoni family isn't perfect. But we are perfect in our imperfections & that makes me love us even more," he shared, revealing the group (including his parents, sister, wife and daughter) attended a therapy retreat together. "Never compare yourself to anybody, don't look at another marriage & think that's what you want or another family & wish that's what you were born into. Simply work hard to create the life & the family that you want."