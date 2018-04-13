Jane Fonda has worked throughout her career to make a difference on the planet, and now the actress is being honored for her efforts.

Fonda, 80, is being presented the Female EMA Lifetime Achievement Award at the EMA Honors Benefit Gala on June 9 at a private estate in Los Angeles, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

The inaugural gala — hosted by Ellen Pompeo — will acknowledge “globally recognized trailblazers and icons for their tireless work protecting the planet,” according to a press release.

“We are so thrilled to be able to honor our long-time friend and EMA champion, the iconic, Jane Fonda with the EMA Lifetime Achievement Award. There is no voice stronger, more respected and more authentic than Jane’s regarding the rights of our global citizens to protect our natural resources and all of Earth’s inhabitants with a safe environment,” says Environmental Media Association president and CEO Debbie Levin in a statement.

Actress Elizabeth Olsen, 29, will be presented the EMA Futures Awards for her work with The Latitude Project. The star helped install clean water filters in 74 homes after Hurricane Nate with the organization.

“Elizabeth Olsen is an incredible role model for our millennial generation. She is that curious, passionate, boots on the ground “real life heroine” that we need so badly to speak out and be heard. Beginning her path as a serious force in the environmental world, she is our perfect choice for the EMA Futures Award,” adds Levin.