Sounding Off on Physical, Emotional & Sexual Assault: 14 Stars Who Gave a Voice to the Voiceless

MADISON BEER

Justin Bieber's protégé has spoken out about her daunting experience with emotional abuse – after a recording emerged of her allegedly being verbally abused by boyfriend Jack Gilinsky. "Many of you [have been] asking me 'Why would you stay with him if it happened last year!' " Beer wrote in a post sha shared on Twitter. "My theory was, and as horrible as this is, is that if I left him, he’d do it to the next girl. I tried to fix him."

Gilinsky's own statement spoke to the circumstances: "In no way do I stand behind who I was in that part of my life. But people change & learn from their mistakes. The clip you’ve all heard is from last year. I was in a very dark place, & clearly had no control over my emotions."