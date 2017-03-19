Jaime Pressly’s Los Angeles Home Was Burglarized Just Days After Kendall Jenner’s Break-In

Just days after Kendall Jenner‘s Los Angeles home was burglarized, Jaime Pressly became the latest Hollywood victim of a break-in, a representative for the actress confirms to PEOPLE.

According to TMZ, the 39-year-old actress called police on Friday to report someone had broken into her Sherman Oaks home and stolen jewelry and a laptop.

“There was a burglary and legal actions are being taken,” her representative said. “Jaime and her family were not at home during the incident.”

Authorities confirmed to PEOPLE there was a burglary Friday on the 14900 block of Greenleaf St. in Sherman Oaks, although they would not released the victim’s name. Police said the owner was not home at the time, but the burglar took numerous items, the value of which is undetermined at this time.

TMZ reports the suspect entered the house through a side window which was forced open.

FROM COINAGE: Top 5 Most Expensive Movie Collectibles

TMZ previously reported Jenner left her home in Hollywood Hills around midday Wednesday and returned later that evening around 8 p.m., where she reportedly noticed nothing amiss until entering her bedroom around 1 a.m. and realized that a reported $200,000 worth of jewelry was missing.

The 21-year-old model then reportedly called 911 after hearing a noise and believing an intruder might be in her home.

Police officials confirmed to PEOPLE that an incident occurred in the vicinity of Jenner’s home in which a burglary report was filed, though they were unable to confirm if anything was stolen. According to police, they searched the premises and did not find any intruders. There was no sign of forced entry and there is no ID on the suspects so far.