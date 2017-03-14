Jack Donnelly and Malin Akerman Share Romantic Kiss in Puerto Rico

Looks like there’s a new couple in town!

Actress Malin Akerman was photographed kissing British actor Jack Donnelly while in Puerto Rico on Friday.

A source tells PEOPLE they are dating and are very happy together.

Akerman, 38, was previously married to musician Roberto Zincone from 2007 to 2013. The two share one son, Sebastian, 3½. She currently plays Lara Axelrod, the savvy wife to a crooked hedge fund manager who wants for nothing, in the Showtime series Billions.

Donnelly, 30, starred in the BBC show Atlantis from 2013 to 2015 and recently starred in the Hallmark original movie A Royal Winter.