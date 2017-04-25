J-Rod All Smiles During N.Y.C. Lunch Date

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez continue to take over the Big Apple.

The couple was all smiles and holding hands after a lunch date at The Sea Grill in New York City on Monday.

Lopez, 47, was the epitome of spring chic in a pastel blue Roland Mouret dress and color-coordinated coat with Casadei heels and Valentino purse. While Rodriguez, 41, looked dapper in a grey suit and pink dress shirt.

Perhaps the songstress was enjoying a cobb salad during her latest lunch; after all, that’s the dish she was eating when she first met her boyfriend outside a Los Angeles restaurant.

“I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him. He passed by,” Lopez revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on the host’s show. “Afterward, I went outside. But for some reason, I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, ‘Hi.” The two then realized that they were both living in L.A., and after exchanging text messages, they met for dinner.

J-Rod has been inseparable since they went public with their relationship in March. Between dinner dates and celebrating the Easter holiday together in the Dominican Republic, Lopez also introduced Rodriguez to her ex Marc Anthony at the Los Altos de Chavón theater after hitting the stage together.

Most recently, the mother of two was stunning in a sheer olive Givenchy jumpsuit for a romantic weekend in Miami.