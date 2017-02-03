Is Tony Dovolani Returning to Dancing with the Stars?

Dancing with the Stars audiences might see a familiar face return to the ballroom in the future!

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Friday’s Home & Family episode, All My Children star Susan Lucci — who is serving as guest co-host for the week — reunited with her DWTS pro partner, Tony Dovolani.

Dovolani, 43, joined the ABC reality dancing competition series in season 2 and stayed on as a pro up through season 22. But last fall, the season 15 Mirrorball Trophy winner took a break for personal reasons.

“It was time to take a little bit of a break. My sister actually went through breast cancer. She beat it,” Dovolani says in the exclusive clip. “She went through a couple weeks of chemo and six weeks of radiation, so it was a long one. Unfortunately, my aunt was not so lucky. So I had a few misfortunes happen in our family. But we are at the other side of it, which I’m really happy.”

So, will the fan-favorite dancer return to the ballroom anytime soon?

“I miss Dancing, of course I love the show,” Dovolani says about the reality series, and hints, “and of course I might do another season.”

And although the pro dancer took a season-long break from the show, his dancing skills are still showoff-worthy!

After giving audiences a glimmer of hope that he might return, the season 7 partners — who last danced eight years ago — performed a salsa number for the Hallmark series.

Dovolani’s episode of Home & Family airs Friday at 10 a.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.