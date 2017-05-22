Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were seen kissing at Saturday Night Live‘s season finale afterparty, according to Page Six.

The Avengers actress, 32, was spotted getting close to the SNL comedian, 34, after she made a surprise appearance during the show’s cold open. After the show, the two shared a warm hug on stage during the customary goodnights and later hit up the after party where they were reportedly seen kissing by the bar.

Meanwhile, a source told E that the two have hooked up before: “It’s been going on for a bit.”

Reps for Johansson and Jost did respond to requests for comment.

Johansson reprised her Ivanka Trump impression during the cold open which featured all heavy hitters from the Trump administration, including Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, Kate McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway and Cecily Strong as Melania Trump. The actress previously earned praise for her take on the First Daughter when she hosted the show back in March.

The Rough Night actress is currently going through a divorce from Romain Dauriac. Johansson filed in early March after splitting from the French journalist in the summer. The former couple share a daughter, 2-year-old Rose Dorothy.

Jost previously dated fellow comedian and Harvard grad Rashida Jones for three years.