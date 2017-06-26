‘Speaking of Pigs…’: Ireland Baldwin Jokes About That Infamous Voicemail as She Toasts Dad Alec

Alec Baldwin is known for his quick wit, but his daughter Ireland has a few zingers of her own.

As Spike TV’s next honoree for their One Night Only series, Alec was roasted by his friends, costars and family at Harlem’s World Famous Apollo Theatre in New York City.

Ireland, 21, didn’t hold back when she took the mic, even bringing back the now infamous 2007 voicemail rant in which Alec called her a “rude, thoughtless, little pig.”

“Hello, my name is Ireland, and I’m a Baldwin. Yes, I’m a member of that family. The Baldwins,” the model began. “I see other recovering Baldwins here. Some cousins, uncles… I’m here to roast this big old ham I call my father. Speaking of pigs. Some of you may remember me as that thoughtless little pig you read about. That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that. Because I’m 6’2″ and I would keep kick his a–.”

She continued, “The truth is, that whole awful period nearly killed him emotionally. I wouldn’t see my dad that upset ever again…until I showed him my first tattoo. Okay, my second tattoo. I couldn’t show him where I got the first one.”

Although Alec, 59, jokingly threw food at his daughter during her speech, Ireland ended her time on a positive note.

“I know you’ve heard this and time again, but I really am proud to be your daughter, and I’m so happy to be here tonight,” she said. “And I absolutely love and adore you.”

Another surprise guest was former President Bill Clinton, who praised Alec’s diverse career and even made a dig at President Donald Trump.

“[Alec] ended up going to George Washington University for two years, ran for student body president, then came back home to New York where he followed a then classic path: from politics into soap operas,” Clinton said. “Now we know it works the other way around.”

The black tie event featured an additional list of headliners, including Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, Daniel Baldwin, and Jane Curtin, as well as a pre-taped performance by Baldwin’s Saturday Night Live cast mates, Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon.

One Night Only: Alec Baldwin will air Sunday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Spike.