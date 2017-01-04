People

Celebrity

Instagram Official? Sophie Turner Shares First Photo of Beau Joe Jonas

By @natalie_j_stone

Posted on

Brian To/REX/Shutterstock; Michael Kovac/Getty

Did Sophie Turner just make things Instagram official with Joe Jonas?

Nearly a month after the Game of Thrones actress and musician began exclusively dating, she posted the first picture of her 27-year-old beau to Instagram.

“Miami Daze,” Turner, 20, captioned a photo of Jonas donning sunglasses, a backwards hat and holding a cigar while at the stern of a boat on open water.

Miami Daze

A photo posted by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

The singer and GOT star were spotted getting cozy at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards Kings of Leon concert at the Oude Luxor Theater in Rotterdam, Netherlands at the beginning of November, and spent Halloween and  Thanksgiving weekend together.

“She’s always been into him, but he’s starting to like her more and more,” a source previously told PEOPLE before the couple became exclusive.

In early December, a second source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were “dating exclusively. He was playing the field, but he really likes her and is willing to settle down for her.”

Jonas’ last serious relationship was with model Gigi Hadid, who’s dating Zayn Malik.

