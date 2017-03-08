Get Inspired: 15 Women Who Are Making Huge Difference Right Now

LILY COLLINS

Another star who is bravely opening up about her struggles with an eating disorder in the hopes of helping others is the 27-year-old To the Bone actress, who recently revealed she had an eating disorder as a teenager. While speaking to IMDb Studio about her film, she opened up about her illness for the first time. "This was definitely a more dramatic role for me, I suffered with eating disorders when I was a teenager as well," she said. "I wrote a book last year and I wrote my chapter on my experiences a week before I got Marti's script and it was like the universe putting these things in my sphere to help me face, kind of dead-on, a fear that I used to have. And, a way to explain it as someone who's gone through it and to open up a topic that is considered quite taboo with young people nowadays, male, female, and to really start a conversation."