A Look Back at Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac's Private Marriage
Celebrity
Get Inspired: 15 Women Who Are Making Huge Difference Right Now
This International Women’s Day, we’re celebrating the ladies who are doing big things, from speaking out on mental health issues to standing with rape victims
Posted on
1 of 15
LAVERNE COX
Cox, who is a two-time SAG award winner for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for her role as Sophia Burset in Orange Is the New Black, is also a vocal advocate for trans rights. After the Trump administration decided to withdraw Obama’s protections for transgender students in public schools, Cox stood up for trans kids. “I’ve been saying for weeks now, that these anti-transgender bathroom bills are not about bathrooms at all,” she told MSNBC. “They’re about whether we believe transgender people should exist in public space. It’s really about us having access to public space, because transgender people have been using the bathroom for a long time. We’ve always been here. We’re not going anywhere.”
2 of 15
LADY GAGA
The Joanne singer's openness about her experiences with sexual assault, mental health struggles and heartbreak has inspired her millions of fans to be more forthcoming about their own difficulties. After revealing she struggles with chronic pain, the response was astounding. "I was so overwhelmed by the empathy, confessions & personal stories of chronic pain in response to my previous post I thought what the hell," she shared on Instagram. "Maybe I should just share some of my personal remedies I’ve acquired over the past five years. Everyone’s body and condition is different U should consult w ure Dr. but what the heck here we go!”
3 of 15
AMANDA SEYFRIED
Seyfried, a lifelong animal lover and proud mom to her rescue dog Finn, has teamed up with Best Friends Animal Society, a no-kill animal welfare organization, to make sure rescue animals get the love and support they deserve. “People think that behaviorally, it won’t be easy to train them, or that they’re emotionally unstable, but that can be true for any animal,” Seyfried told PEOPLE of rescue animals. “’People also say, ‘But I want a puppy!’ You can still rescue puppies. And there’s nothing wrong with an adult dog, either — often you don’t even have to train them.”
4 of 15
SALMA HAYEK
Hayek, a persistent advocate for women's rights and refugees, recently began sponsoring a small orphanage in Tijuana, Mexico. "One woman saw so many kids suffering in the streets and started taking them in," the star told PEOPLE. "These children are sexual-violence victims, and the majority are orphans from the drug wars in Mexico."
5 of 15
CHRISSY TEIGEN
In Glamour‘s April cover story, the author and model stood up for new moms everywhere. She penned an essay about her struggle with postpartum depression and anxiety after she and husband John Legend welcomed daughter Luna Simone, 11 months. “Getting out of bed to get to set [of Lip Sync Battle] on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my shoulders — even my wrists — hurt. I didn’t have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me,” she wrote. At her lowest point, Teigen sequestered herself at home for days at a time when she didn’t have to work. “When I wasn’t in the studio, I never left the house. I mean, never. Not even a tiptoe outside. I’d ask people who came inside why they were wet. Was it raining? How would I know — I had every shade closed,” she said.
6 of 15
RIHANNA
In honor of her philanthropic efforts, the singer was named 2017 Humanitarian of the Year by the Harvard Foundation for Intercultural and Race Relations. Dr. S. Allen Counter, director of the Harvard Foundation, introduced Rihanna, overviewing all the incredible things the star has accomplished: “Rihanna has charitably built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados… It is for these philanthropic initiatives, and other acts of compassionate sharing, that the students and faculty of the Harvard Foundation chose to honor Rihanna with the 2017 Humanitarian of the Year Award.”
7 of 15
MAISIE WILLIAMS
The Game of Thrones actress, who faced bullying in school, wants to make the world a more positive place for young people. "People say, 'Oh, that's so strange that you got bullied.' And I'm like, 'It's so strange that anyone gets bullied,'" she told PEOPLE. "We are the most developed generation in terms of talking about difficult subjects. That's what I love about us."
8 of 15
VIOLA DAVIS
Davis is one of the brightest stars in Hollywood after picking up her first Oscar win — and she's also one of the most high-profile advocates for rape victims. Davis, who has previously spoken publicly about how her sister was a victim of sexual assault, opened up again about the experience at a benefit for The Rape Foundation's Stuart House. “My sister Danielle was 8 years old when she was on roller skates and went down to the corner store at 1 o’clock in the afternoon and was sexually assaulted in the aisles,” said Davis. “She told my mom right away — my mom ran down to the store. The store owner’s response was: ‘He does that to all the little girls.’" Davis continued: "Memories demand attention, because memories have teeth. That sexual assault perpetrator can move on. The only person who rapes is the rapist. The person who is left behind has to pay over, and over, and over again.”
9 of 15
HARI NEF
The model, writer, activist, and Transparent actress — who made history in 2015 by becoming the first transgender woman signed to IMG Worldwide — continues to kill it in the fashion industry, all while raising crucial visibility for trans issues on her social media accounts.
10 of 15
SELENA GOMEZ
In a brave and inpsiring speech, the singer shed light on mental health issues when she accepted her award for favorite female artist at the American Music Awards. “I think it’s safe to say that most of you know a lot of my life, whether I like it or not. I had to stop, ’cause I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside,” said Gomez, tearing up. “I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down.” Before leaving the stage, the entertainer also left her Selenators with a piece of advice: “If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken … whether you respect me or not, one thing you should know about is I care about people.”
11 of 15
ASHLEY BENSON
The Pretty Little Liars actress is committed to campaigning against child hunger, which affects one out of every six children in America. Over the holidays, she partnered with Unilever’s #ShareAMeal campaign, which donated one meal to Feeding America for every like, comment or share that uses the hashtag. “I’m obsessed with kids. It’s heartbreaking. I look at kids as the future of our generation, and the fact that some kids aren’t able to have meals with their families or get food, that limits them from other opportunities,” Benson told PEOPLE. This isn’t the first time Benson has leveraged her massive social media presence for positive causes. The actress routinely posts pictures of women who inspire her, telling PEOPLE, “I just think it’s cool to see other women in the industry and what they’re doing.”
12 of 15
AMANDLA STENBERG
The Hunger Games star and youth activist continues to be an important voice in the conversation surrounding inclusivity in Hollywood. “I’m really passionate about representation in film," she told Interview in 2016. "I feel like the world is dominated by such a small group of human beings. There are so many different kinds of people that aren’t represented, that don’t have characters who look like them.”
13 of 15
NATALIE PORTMAN
The Oscar winner and mother-of-two supports WE, a charity that fights poverty around the world, building schools and "everything that goes around them," she told PEOPLE, including wells, latrines, micro-finance for mothers and access to doctors. Visiting Kenya opened the star's eyes. "I think that an awareness of the world and caring for other people is the No. 1 thing you hope to impart to your own family," she said.
14 of 15
KESHA
The pop star has been refreshingly open about her battle with an eating disorder and her decision to seek treatment, and now she is encouraging anyone else who may be struggling to get the help they need. “Eating disorders are a life-threatening illness that can affect anyone,” the singer said in a new PSA for the National Eating Disorders Association. “It doesn’t matter your age, your sex, your ethnicity. Eating disorders don’t discriminate.”
15 of 15
LILY COLLINS
Another star who is bravely opening up about her struggles with an eating disorder in the hopes of helping others is the 27-year-old To the Bone actress, who recently revealed she had an eating disorder as a teenager. While speaking to IMDb Studio about her film, she opened up about her illness for the first time. "This was definitely a more dramatic role for me, I suffered with eating disorders when I was a teenager as well," she said. "I wrote a book last year and I wrote my chapter on my experiences a week before I got Marti's script and it was like the universe putting these things in my sphere to help me face, kind of dead-on, a fear that I used to have. And, a way to explain it as someone who's gone through it and to open up a topic that is considered quite taboo with young people nowadays, male, female, and to really start a conversation."
See Also
More
A Look Back at Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac's Private Marriage
Craig Robinson Reveals Why Black Mirror Made Him 'Fall on the Floor Laughing!'
More
France vs. America: Inside Scarlett Johansson and Ex Romain Dauriac's Custody Battle Over Their 2-Year-Old Daughter
Scarlett Johansson's Ex Romain Dauriac Was 'Shocked' by Her Divorce Filing — and Plans to Fight Over Custody of Daughter
Gabourey Sidibe Opens Up About Weight-Loss Surgery for the First Time: ‘I Love My Body Now’
Scarlett Johansson: 'I Will Never, Ever Be Commenting on the Dissolution of My Marriage'
Craig Robinson Reveals Why Black Mirror Made Him 'Fall on the Floor Laughing!'