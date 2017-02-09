Inside George Clooney’s Hometown Trip Before Baby News: ‘He Was in Great Mood'

His team failed to make the playoffs again this year, but that didn’t stop George Clooney from having a blast watching the Super Bowl in his home state of Kentucky.

The Money Monster actor — and diehard Cincinnati Bengals fan — made the trip without his wife Amal Clooney, who is expecting twins. He caught the game at The Augusta Irish Pub, his favorite local bar in Augusta, Kentucky, a town just a couple hours north of where he was born in Lexington. Clooney was happy to mingle with other guests at the bar, which even features a display for his Casamigos tequila.

“He was solo visiting his parents in Kentucky, and he hung out at his favorite neighborhood bar to watch the game,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. “He was in a great mood mingling with the locals. He frequents that bar every time he visits because they all know him and his parents really well. They even have a Casamigos-branded patio set!”

“What a surprise today on Super Bowl Sunday 2017!!” wrote a fan on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself with the actor. She included a list of hashtags including, #Casamigos, #HouseofFriends and #WelcomeHomeGeorge.

Clooney also visited another local joint in Maysville, Kentucky, restaurant Caproni’s on the River, on Monday following the big game. One restaurant guest posted a photo of himself with Clooney to Facebook, writing, “Just another typical Monday night dinner at Cap’s..our friend George Clooney came home for a visit! The Clooney family continues to inspire us to always remember that ‘home is where the heart is’!”

While Amal didn’t tag along for the game, the couple recently spent time with Clooney’s family in Barcelona and her family at their English estate.

On Thursday, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the movie star and human rights attorney are expecting twins. Amal “has let everyone in both families know quietly,” says a source close to the couple. “They’re all very happy.”

Clooneys’ rep has not commented.

The couple tied the knot in September 2014 in Venice, Italy, in front of a starry assortment of friends including Matt Damon, Cindy Crawford, Bono and Emily Blunt.