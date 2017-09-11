Idris Elba Hits Toronto Red Carpet with ‘Beautiful’ New Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre — a Former Miss Vancouver!

Idris Elba has a new lady in his life.

On Sunday, the actor stepped out with new girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere for his latest film The Mountain Between Us. And while he talked to Canada’s etalk about the thrilling film which also stars Kate Winslet, Elba also took the time to introduce his new lady.

“This is my beautiful girlfriend,” the 45-year-old English actor told the outlet on the carpet.

The 29-year-old model of Somali descent won the Miss Vancouver pageant in 2014. Dhowre and Elba made their first public appearance Friday night at the premiere of Molly’s Game.

Elba was previously in a relationship with Naiyana Garth and she gave birth to their son Winston in 2014. The actor was also married makeup artist Hanne Norgaard from 1999 to 2003 and lawyer Sonya Hamlin for six months in 2006. Elba and Norgaard share a daughter, Isan, who is 15.

The Mountain Between Us hits theaters Oct. 6.