A Wicked Reunion! Idina Menzel Reunites with Broadway Costar Norbert Leo Butz After 15 Years

Idina Menzel and her Wicked costar Norbert Leo Butz delighted fans while raising money for Broadway.

The pair starred as Elphaba and Fiyero, respectively, to packed audiences back in 2003, along with Kristin Chenoweth. In a video posted on her Instagram, Menzel, 45, and Butz, 50, sang a rendition of “As Long As You’re Mine,” in which their two characters pledge their love to each other, at a benefit event last week.

15 years since we performed together in #Wicked. Thank you @norbert_leo_butz for supporting @abroaderway! #ElphabaAndFiyero A post shared by Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) on May 10, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

“15 years since we performed together in #Wicked. Thank you @norbert_leo_butz for supporting @abroaderway! #ElphabaAndFiyero,” Menzel wrote.

The singer and actress won the 2004 Tony Award for best actress in a musical for her portrayal of the tormented yet passionate Elphaba, whose powers scare those around her.

@abroaderway karaoke benefit tonight with the the gorgeous #julianurney and @idinamenzel my sweet green #elphaba. That's James Snyder who sang a great "Endless Love" These people are doing great work for kids. #support #wicked #abroaderwaykaraoke A post shared by Norbert Leo Butz (@norbert_leo_butz) on May 1, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

Menzel, who had previously starred in Rent, became a Broadway sensation for riveting performances in “Defying Gravity” and “No One Mourns the Wicked.”

Butz also took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion, writing, “Karaoke benefit tonight with the gorgeous #julianurney and @idinamenzel my sweet green #elphaba.”